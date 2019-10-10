×
Michael Jackson Musical to Open on Broadway in Summer 2020

Michael Jackson in concert in Milton Keynes, BritainVarious
CREDIT: Ilpo Musto/REX/Shutterstock

“MJ,” a musical based on the life and career of Michael Jackson, will open on Broadway in summer 2020. Preview performances will start July 6 before its official debut on Aug. 13.

The stage show, which will include songs like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and “Smooth Criminal,” was originally titled “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” until the name was recently changed to “MJ.”

“MJ” is arriving on the Great White Way despite the release of a controversial HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which details child sexual abuse allegations from two accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that Jackson groomed and took advantage of them as young boys.

Jackson’s family has vehemently denied such allegations, which have stemmed from multiple accusers coming forward with stories of sexual abuse occurring at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. In response to the documentary, the musical was cancelled ahead of an anticipated Chicago run.

The musical is penned by Pulitzer Prize winning book-writer Lynn Nottage. Christopher Wheeldon, a Tony-award winner, will direct and choreograph “MJ.” The musical is in developments at studios in New York City. Tickets are on sale starting on Jan. 15, and the show is set to run on Broadway at Neil Simon Theatre.

  Michael Jackson in concert in Milton

    Michael Jackson Musical to Open on Broadway in Summer 2020

