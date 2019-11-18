×
Martin McDonagh's 'Hangmen' Coming to Broadway in 2020

Brent Lang

Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” will debut on Broadway this spring, the latest in a line of West End transfers to the Great White Way this year.

The play, which focuses on the second-best executioner in Britain dealing with his government’s decision to abolish his favorite form of doing away with prisoners, will begin performances on Feb. 28, 2020, and officially open on March 19, 2020, at Broadway’s Golden Theatre. It’s a limited 20-week engagement.

“Hangmen” received great acclaim when it played in London in 2015. Like “The Inheritance” and “The Lehman Trilogy,” both of which premiere this season, it is trying to test out whether those West End raves will translate into a strong reception on this side of the pond. “Hangmen” has already been embraced in one incarnation. A 2018 production at the Atlantic Theatre Company received strong reviews, with Variety’s Marilyn Stasio praising the production as “corrosively funny.”

“Hangman” is McDonagh’s seventh play to be produced on Broadway, following the likes of “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” “The Lieutenant of Inishmore,” and “The Pillowman.” The playwright is also a successful filmmaker. He recently wrote and directed the Oscar-winning “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.”

Casting for “Hangmen” will be announced shortly. Matthew Dunster (“True West”) will direct the show, just as he did the earlier productions. The play follows the titular hangman as he runs a small pub in an English town. After the government bans hanging, unexpected guests arrive to get his reaction. When “Hangmen” was performed first at the Royal Court Theatre and later at the Wyndham’s Theatre, it won the Olivier Award for Best Play.

