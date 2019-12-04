×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mark Addy, Dan Stevens Head Broadway Cast of ‘Hangmen’

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dan Stevens
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mark Addy and Dan Stevens will appear in the Broadway premiere of Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen.” Addy, best known for his work on “Game of Thrones” and “The Full Monty,” starred in the off-Broadway production of the black comedy. It’s the first time Stevens, beloved for his turn on “Downton Abbey,” has appeared on the Great White Way since 2012’s “The Heiress.”

The production has attracted a deep bench of theater heavyweights. Its cast boasts two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (“End of the Rainbow”), Olivier Award nominee John Hodgkinson (“The Ferryma”n), Richard Hollis (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), and John Horton (“Anything Goes”). The cast also includes “Trainspotting’s” Ewen Bremner and “Military Wives'” Gaby French. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Hangmen” is McDonagh’s seventh play to be produced on Broadway, adding to a long line of controversial works that includes “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” “A Behanding in Spokane,” and “A Skull in Connemara.” He also directed “In Bruges” and the Oscar-winning “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” When “Hangmen” was performed first at the Royal Court Theatre and later at the Wyndham’s Theatre, it won the Olivier Award for Best Play. Matthew Dunster, who was nominated for an Olivier for his work on the play, will return as director.

The play centers on the second-best hangmen in Britain who now owns a pub. The action kicks off as the government decides abolish his brand of executions. It will begin performances on Feb. 28, 2020, and officially open on March 19, 2020, at Broadway’s Golden Theatre. It’s a limited 20-week engagement.

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • Dan Stevens

    Mark Addy, Dan Stevens Head Broadway Cast of 'Hangmen'

    Mark Addy and Dan Stevens will appear in the Broadway premiere of Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen.” Addy, best known for his work on “Game of Thrones” and “The Full Monty,” starred in the off-Broadway production of the black comedy. It’s the first time Stevens, beloved for his turn on “Downton Abbey,” has appeared on the Great [...]

  • Dear Evan Hansen Jordan Fisher

    Jordan Fisher Joins 'Dear Evan Hansen' in Title Role on Broadway

    Jordan Fisher will be Broadway’s next Evan Hansen, joining the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” in the musical’s title role. Fisher, best known to theater enthusiasts for his stint in “Hamilton” and playing Mark Cohen in Fox’s “Rent: Live,” will play the role for a limited 16-week engagement starting Jan. 28. “Evan Hansen is a [...]

  • SUBJECTS] seen at the Lincoln Center

    Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall Set for Major Renovation

    Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall is set to undergo a major renovation that will lead to the facility being closed for months-long stretches starting in 2022. Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic announced Monday that the overhaul will require the temporary shuttering of Geffen Hall from May 2022 through October 2022 and again from [...]

  • L-R) Margo MacNabb Nederlander, James L.

    Nederlander Organization Acquires Chicago's Jam Theatricals

    Broadway powerhouse Nederlander Organization has acquired Chicago-based Jam Theatricals, owner of Washington D.C.’s National Theatre. The deal will create a new entity, Nederlander National Markets, headed by president James L. Nederlander. Steve Traxler, co-founder, president and CEO of Jam Theatricals, will remain with the new entity, serving as director of strategy and integration. He will [...]

  • Jonathan Miller Dead: Writer, Director and

    Jonathan Miller, British Writer, Director and 'Beyond the Fringe' Member, Dies at 85

    Jonathan Miller, the writer, director and member of iconic British stage revue Beyond the Fringe, has died at 85. The multi-talented Miller worked across stage and screen as well as in other fields of the arts. His family said Wednesday that he died peacefully at home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. After first studying [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad