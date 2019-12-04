Mark Addy, Dan Stevens Head Broadway Cast of ‘Hangmen’

Mark Addy and Dan Stevens will appear in the Broadway premiere of Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen.” Addy, best known for his work on “Game of Thrones” and “The Full Monty,” starred in the off-Broadway production of the black comedy. It’s the first time Stevens, beloved for his turn on “Downton Abbey,” has appeared on the Great White Way since 2012’s “The Heiress.”

The production has attracted a deep bench of theater heavyweights. Its cast boasts two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (“End of the Rainbow”), Olivier Award nominee John Hodgkinson (“The Ferryma”n), Richard Hollis (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), and John Horton (“Anything Goes”). The cast also includes “Trainspotting’s” Ewen Bremner and “Military Wives'” Gaby French. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

“Hangmen” is McDonagh’s seventh play to be produced on Broadway, adding to a long line of controversial works that includes “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” “A Behanding in Spokane,” and “A Skull in Connemara.” He also directed “In Bruges” and the Oscar-winning “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” When “Hangmen” was performed first at the Royal Court Theatre and later at the Wyndham’s Theatre, it won the Olivier Award for Best Play. Matthew Dunster, who was nominated for an Olivier for his work on the play, will return as director.

The play centers on the second-best hangmen in Britain who now owns a pub. The action kicks off as the government decides abolish his brand of executions. It will begin performances on Feb. 28, 2020, and officially open on March 19, 2020, at Broadway’s Golden Theatre. It’s a limited 20-week engagement.