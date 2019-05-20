×
Marisa Tomei Starring in Broadway Revival of ‘The Rose Tattoo’

Marisa Tomei will star in the Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ “The Rose Tattoo.” The Oscar-winning actress will play Serafina, a part previously performed by the likes of Maureen Stapleton and Anna Magnani. It’s also a role that Tomei is familiar with, having starred in a Williamstown Theatre Festival production in 2016.

“The Rose Tattoo” centers on a reclusive widow who finds her passion for life and sexual desires rekindled by a truck driver named Alvaro.

The new revival reunites Tomei with Trip Cullman (“Choir Boy”), who directed the Williamstown iteration. “The Rose Tattoo” will begin preview performances on September 19, 2019, and open officially on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The limited engagement will be produced by the Roundabout Theatre and will run through December 8, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway.

Tomei’s film credits include “My Cousin Vinny,” “The Wrestler,” and “In the Bedroom.” She will next be seen in Ira Sachs’ “Frankie,” which premieres at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and will reprise her role as Aunt May in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” This summer, she will begin production on a comedy film from Judd Apatow, which will team her with Pete Davidson. On stage, Tomei has appeared in Sarah Ruhl’s “How To Transcend a Happy Marriage,” Will Eno’s “The Realistic Joneses,” Caryl Churchill’s “Top Girls,” among others.

The remaining cast members and design team will be announced soon.

