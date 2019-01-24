×
‘Magic Mike the Musical’ to Premiere in Boston Before Broadway

Magic Mike” fans will soon be able to experience the franchise in a whole new way as Broadway-bound “Magic Mike the Musical” comes to Boston this fall.

Billed as a prequel to the hit 2012 film and its follow-up, “Magic Mike XXL,” the musical will explore how Channing Tatum’s titular character first discovered his talent for stripping.

Despite starring in the first two movies, Tatum will not take the stage for the musical, but he is leading the production team. “Magic Mike” director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin, and “Magic Mike XXL” helmer Gregory Jacobs will also join him.

This won’t be the first time the “Magic Mike” franchise hits the stage. “Magic Mike Live” has performed in Las Vegas clubs and recently came to London.

Trip Cullman will direct the musical, and Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey — both winners of Tonys and Pulitzers — will compose the score. Choreographer Camille A. Brown (“Once on This Island”) will provide the sizzling moves the “Magic Mike” dancers are known for. The producers are hopeful that the musical will make it to Broadway after the Boston run.

“Magic Mike the Musical” will play at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from Dec. 15 to Jan. 5, 2020. Previews of the show will begin on Nov. 30. A cast for the Boston production has yet to be announced. Tickets are on sale now.

  • Magic Mike

