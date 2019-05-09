×
‘Macbeth’ Getting Dark-Comedy Retelling With Off Broadway’s ‘Scotland, PA’

Roundabout Theatre Company
Macbeth is getting a modern makeover.

William Shakespeare’s classic is being reimagined as the dark comedy stage musical “Scotland, PA,” set to premiere next fall.

Roundabout Theatre Company announced the Off-Broadway premiere on Thursday, revealing that performances will start at New York City’s Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on Sept. 14, with an opening night set for Oct. 15. The musical takes place in a small Pennsylvania town, where a couple working at a burger joint strives to pursue the American dream. Unfortunately, like Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in the legendary play, their selfish goals soon leave bodies in their wake. The musical is based on the 2001 film by Billy Morrissette.

A team of award-winning musicians, writers and choreographers will helm the limited-engagement production. Book writer Michael Mitnick, whose plays include “Sex Lives of Our Parents,” “Mysterious Circumstances” and “The Siegel,” will transform the musical for the Laura Pels stage. Adam Gwon is responsible for the music and lyrics of “Scotland, PA.” His work includes the Roundabout Theatre Company production of “Ordinary Days” and “Old Jews Telling Jokes.” Music director Vadim Fletcher will accompany Gwon in the performance.

Lonny Price, best known for Broadway productions such as “Sunset Boulevard,” “Lady at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” and “Sally Marr and Her Escorts,” will direct “Scotland, PA.” Choreographer Josh Rhodes, who has worked on top Broadway musicals such as “Jersey Boys,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Spamalot,” will run the “Scotland, PA” dance numbers.

Roundabout Theatre Company produced the Tony-nominated shows “Kiss Me, Kate” and Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” during the 2018 to 2019 season.

