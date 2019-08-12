‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’ Gets Broadway Run

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is Broadway bound.

The musical adaptation of the franchise about a teenager who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon hits the Great White Way on Sept. 20 ahead of an Oct. 16 opening night. It comes on the heels of an extensive, nationwide tour that took the show to 32 cities. The original Off-Broadway production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” debuted in spring 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theater in New York City.

The show adapts Rick Riordan’s best-selling novel, a series of young-adult adventures that also spawned a successful film franchise. The Broadway run will be limited to 16 weeks and will play at the Longacre Theatre. The show follows Percy as he discovers he had awesome, god-like powers. With monsters on his trail, Jackson struggles to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. The show is a stripped down affair, with seven actors portraying nearly 50 roles. Reviews have been largely positive.

“A delightful adventure from start to finish, ‘The Lightning Thief’ was the kind of musical that makes it easy for kids and kids at heart to connect with the need for adventure and belonging inside us all,” wrote DC Metro Theater Arts critic Em Skow.

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” has a book by Joe Tracz (“Be More Chill”) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, who will be making his Broadway debut. Casting for show will be announced soon.