‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Books Broadway Run

“The Lehman Trilogy,” a look at the rise and fall of a financial firm whose collapse became synonymous with the Great Recession, is coming to Broadway.

The transfer comes after a long, award-winning run at London’s National Theatre and New York’s Park Avenue Armory. It also means that “The Lehman Trilogy” will likely be a major contender at next year’s Tony Awards joining “The Inheritance,” another London transfer that dominated the Oliviers when it played across the pond. “The Lehman Trilogy” will begin performances at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 26, 2020. It will be a 16-week engagement.

The production will once again by directed by Sam Mendes, a freshly minted Tony winner for his work on last year’s “The Ferryman,” and stars its original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles. Stefano Massini wrote the script, which follows Lehman Brothers from its humble origins to its later years as one of the world’s biggest banks.

Reviews of the show bordered on rhapsodic, with particular praise reserved for a production that encompasses so much history with a cast of just three actors assuming multiple roles.

“Under the inspired direction of Mr. Mendes, with a design team that understands the value of simplicity in doing justice to complex matters, ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ unfolds a tale of extravagant wealth with an even more dazzling economy of means,” the New York Times’ Ben Brantley wrote. He went on to label the show “magnificent” and “genuinely epic,” for good measure.