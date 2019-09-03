×

‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Books Broadway Run

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lehman Trilogy review
CREDIT: Mark Douet

The Lehman Trilogy,” a look at the rise and fall of a financial firm whose collapse became synonymous with the Great Recession, is coming to Broadway.

The transfer comes after a long, award-winning run at London’s National Theatre and New York’s Park Avenue Armory. It also means that “The Lehman Trilogy” will likely be a major contender at next year’s Tony Awards joining “The Inheritance,” another London transfer that dominated the Oliviers when it played across the pond. “The Lehman Trilogy” will begin performances at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 26, 2020. It will be a 16-week engagement.

The production will once again by directed by Sam Mendes, a freshly minted Tony winner for his work on last year’s “The Ferryman,” and stars its original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles. Stefano Massini wrote the script, which follows Lehman Brothers from its humble origins to its later years as one of the world’s biggest banks.

Reviews of the show bordered on rhapsodic, with particular praise reserved for a production that encompasses so much history with a cast of just three actors assuming multiple roles.

“Under the inspired direction of Mr. Mendes, with a design team that understands the value of simplicity in doing justice to complex matters, ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ unfolds a tale of extravagant wealth with an even more dazzling economy of means,” the New York Times’ Ben Brantley wrote. He went on to label the show “magnificent” and “genuinely epic,” for good measure.

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • The Lehman Trilogy review

    'The Lehman Trilogy' Books Broadway Run

    “The Lehman Trilogy,” a look at the rise and fall of a financial firm whose collapse became synonymous with the Great Recession, is coming to Broadway. The transfer comes after a long, award-winning run at London’s National Theatre and New York’s Park Avenue Armory. It also means that “The Lehman Trilogy” will likely be a [...]

  • Joel Grey Fiddler on the Roof

    Listen: How Joel Grey Made 'Fiddler On The Roof' Feel Brand New

    “Fiddler on the Roof” is one of the best-known musicals out there, a staple of regional and high school productions (not to mention a regular candidate for Broadway revival). But somehow the current Off Broadway staging of “Fiddler” — directed by Tony and Oscar winner Joel Grey — makes it feel like an entirely fresh [...]

  • David-Alan-Grier-Blair-Underwood

    David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood to Star in 'A Soldier's Play' on Broadway

    David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood will star in a Broadway production of Pulitzer-Prize winning drama “A Soldier’s Play.” The play, written by Charles Fuller, is set in 1944 and follows a murder mystery centered around the death of black Sergeant Vernon C. Waters (played by Grier) who is found on a Louisiana army base. [...]

  • The Inheritance review

    'The Inheritance' Announces Broadway Cast

    After an Olivier-winning run in London, “The Inheritance” is gearing up for its Broadway debut. The two-part epic has set the cast for its transfer from the West End to the Great White Way. John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Andrew Burnap and Kyle Soller are among the cast members reprising their roles [...]

  • Patrick Page, Amber Grey, Eva Noblezada,

    'Hadestown' Announces 2020 National Tour

    ‘Hadestown’, the eight-time Tony award winning Broadway musical, is set for a national tour in 2020. The show will stop in more than 30 cities including Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Orleans, and more. The musical is a stage adaptation of the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife [...]

  • Jake Gyllenhaal

    Listen: Why Jake Gyllenhaal Is His 'Best Self' in the Theater

    Looking for the best possible version of Jake Gyllenhaal? You’ll find it onstage, according to the actor himself. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “I am my best self when I’m working in the theater,” Gyllenhaal said on the latest episode Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast, on which he appeared with Carrie Cracknell, the director of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad