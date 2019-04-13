×
Lauria Metcalf, Eddie Izzard, Starring in Broadway Revival of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

Laurie Metcalf
CREDIT: Celeste Sloman for Variety

You are cordially invited to George and Martha’s for an evening of fun and games.

Laurie Metcalf and Eddie Izzard will play the battling, boozy couple at the heart of Edward Albee’s masterwork “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” in a new Broadway revival that’s slated to open next year. The work has been a mainstay on the Great White Way since it first debuted in 1962. It was most recently revived in 2012 with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton playing George and Martha. Over the years, Kathleen Turner and Bill Irwin, Colleen Dewhurst and Ben Gazzara, Diana Rigg and David Suchet, and (on screen) Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton have put their own spins on the iconic roles.

This production will be directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (“Wicked”) and will also star Russell Tovey (“Quantico”) and Patsy Ferran, who just picked up a 2019 Olivier Award winner for her work in “Three Sisters.” Scott Rudin (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) will produce the play. The production will begin its strictly limited engagement on Monday, March 2, 2020, with an official opening night set for Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Metcalf, an Emmy winner for “Roseanne” and Oscar nominee for “Lady Bird,” has been on Broadway four times in as many seasons. Her recent work includes Tony-winning turns in “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and “Three Tall Women,” as well as the upcoming “Hillary and Clinton.” Izzard, best known for his stand-up, previously appeared on Broadway in the 2002 revival of “A Day in the Death of Joe Egg.”

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is an unflinching portrait of a corrosive marriage. It follows a faculty couple, George and Martha, as they play mind games on and share numerous cocktails with a young professor and his naive wife over the course of one very long evening.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” will feature set design by Miriam Buether, who is currently represented on Broadway in two Rudin-produced productions, “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “King Lear.” Lighting design will be by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher and three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, and costumes will be made by Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth.

