Laura Linney Returning to Broadway With ‘My Name Is Lucy Barton’

Brent Lang

Laura Linney Broadway
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Laura Linney will return to Broadway with “My Name Is Lucy Barton,” a one-woman show that she previously performed to rave reviews in London. The play is an adaptation of Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the same name and centers on a writer whose debilitating illness forces her to confront her past.

Linney, a three-time Oscar-nominee for the likes of “The Savages” and “You Can Count on Me,” as well as the star of Netflix’s “Ozark,” is also a stage veteran. She has earned Tony nominations for her work in “The Crucible” and “Sight Unseen.” She was most recently on Broadway in the acclaimed revival of “The Little Foxes,” earning another Tony nod for her efforts.

Linney scored some of the best notices of her career for “My Name Is Lucy Barton.” The Guardian’s Michael Billington wrote that Linney “triumphantly carries the evening,” while Variety’s Matt Trueman praised the actress for giving an “incredible performance, never showy, always subtle, keeping big emotions in check in a way that allows quieter undertones to come through.”

The show will begin previews on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before officially opening on Jan. 15, 2020 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. “My Name Is Lucy Barton” was adapted by Rona Munro (“The James Trilogy”), and directed by Richard Eyre, who previously worked with Linney on “The Crucible.” The New York production will be produced in association with Penguin Random House Audio.

The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (projection design).

