Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Write a Broadway Musical

Kristin Chenoweth doesn’t just want to star in Broadway musicals. She’s thinking about writing one, too.

“I think about it a lot,” Chenoweth said on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “I want someone to collaborate with me on a story I have, and it would be for Broadway.”

Chenoweth let that tidbit drop during an appearance on “Stagecraft” timed to the release of her latest album, “For the Girls,” out now with a roster of guest artists that includes Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire. Chenoweth will bring the album to Broadway with a series of concerts in November.

She’s at work, too, on returning to Broadway in new musicals, which include “Death Becomes Her” and a Tammy Faye Bakker musical with Robert Horn (“Tootsie”) on board to write the book. Some fans, however, may not know that she’s a songwriter, too: She co-wrote an original tune for her upcoming Hallmark holiday movie, “The Christmas Song.” And she revealed on the podcast that she’d like to work with a collaborator on writing a Broadway musical, too.

“I look at Stephen Schwartz. I look at Andrew Lippa. You know, I look at those kind of prolific composers because they know me so well,” she said. “But also [the music] would be my own original sound, the sound I grew up singing. Gospel and country, that’s what it was, and how it evolved into opera and musical theater. And being an adopted child, and what’s that like, and what’s your DNA versus nurture, all that. So yeah, I can see it happening. I think before it’s all said and done, if I don’t do that, then I’ll have really missed a thing on my bucket list that I want to do.”

Also on “Stagecraft,” Chenoweth reminisced about her first meeting with Grande backstage at “Wicked,” explained how her new album’s roster of guests came together and owned up to her worst Broadway flub.

