×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Write a Broadway Musical

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristin Chenoweth Broadway
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth doesn’t just want to star in Broadway musicals. She’s thinking about writing one, too.

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

“I think about it a lot,” Chenoweth said on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “I want someone to collaborate with me on a story I have, and it would be for Broadway.”

Chenoweth let that tidbit drop during an appearance on “Stagecraft” timed to the release of her latest album, “For the Girls,” out now with a roster of guest artists that includes Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire. Chenoweth will bring the album to Broadway with a series of concerts in November.

She’s at work, too, on returning to Broadway in new musicals, which include “Death Becomes Her” and a Tammy Faye Bakker musical with Robert Horn (“Tootsie”) on board to write the book. Some fans, however, may not know that she’s a songwriter, too: She co-wrote an original tune for her upcoming Hallmark holiday movie, “The Christmas Song.” And she revealed on the podcast that she’d like to work with a collaborator on writing a Broadway musical, too.

“I look at Stephen Schwartz. I look at Andrew Lippa. You know, I look at those kind of prolific composers because they know me so well,” she said. “But also [the music] would be my own original sound, the sound I grew up singing. Gospel and country, that’s what it was, and how it evolved into opera and musical theater. And being an adopted child, and what’s that like, and what’s your DNA versus nurture, all that. So yeah, I can see it happening. I think before it’s all said and done, if I don’t do that, then I’ll have really missed a thing on my bucket list that I want to do.”

Also on “Stagecraft,” Chenoweth reminisced about her first meeting with Grande backstage at “Wicked,” explained how her new album’s roster of guests came together and owned up to her worst Broadway flub.

New episodes of “Stagecraft” are available every Tuesday. Download and subscribe to “Stagecraft” on Apple PodcastsStitcher or anywhere finer podcasts are dispensed. Find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

More Legit

  • Kristin Chenoweth Broadway

    Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Write a Broadway Musical

    Kristin Chenoweth doesn’t just want to star in Broadway musicals. She’s thinking about writing one, too. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “I think about it a lot,” Chenoweth said on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “I want someone to collaborate with me on a story I have, and it would be [...]

  • The Man in the White Suit

    West End Review: 'The Man in the White Suit'

    As a rule of thumb, when adapting something, changing the tone and/or style for the new medium is a wise move — so long as the rethink fits or improves the original. If only that were the case with this fitfully amusing but enervating stage adaptation of “The Man in the White Suit.” Once a [...]

  • Cameron Crowe Almost Famous

    Cameron Crowe Set to Keynote Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Filmmaker Cameron Crowe has joined the lineup for Variety‘s second annual Music for Screens Summit, where he’s set for a keynote interview to discuss adapting his Oscar-winning “Almost Famous” into a newly premiered and already highly praised stage musical. Crowe, who’s also responsible for directing and/or writing such music-heavy films as “Say Anything” and “Fast [...]

  • Jeremy O. Harris'Slave Play' opening night

    Inside 'Slave Play's' Starry Opening Night With Jake Gyllenhaal, Zazie Beetz and More

    Ever since it started Off-Broadway at New York Theater Workshop, “Slave Play” has been a celebrity magnet. Madonna, Stephen Sondheim, Whoopi Goldberg and Scarlett Johansson were just some of the boldface attendees at the downtown East Fourth Street space. Since beginning previews on Broadway last month at the Golden Theatre, Janelle Monae, Gloria Steinem and [...]

  • Sideways

    'Sideways: The Musical' Taps Kathleen Marshall to Direct and Choreograph

    Tony winner Kathleen Marshall is set to direct and choreograph “Sideways: The Musical.” Marshall, a three-time Tony winner of best choreography for “Wonderful Town” (2004), “The Pajama Game” (2006) and “Anything Goes” (2011), joins novelist Rex Pickett and composer Anthony Leigh Adams as director and choreographer. Marshall also has six Tony Award nominations, four of which [...]

  • Elizabeth Stanley, Diablo Cody, Derek KlenaVariety

    Broadway Bigwigs Talk Diversity, Representation at Variety Breakfast

    Decades before producing some of the biggest hits in Broadway history, Disney Theatrical Group president Thomas Schumacher got a valuable lesson in the best way to draw a crowd. He was living in Los Angeles, a continent away from New York’s city’s theater district, working at a woman’s shoe store. Every day, he would leave [...]

  • Slave Play review

    Broadway Review: 'Slave Play'

    Jeremy O. Harris’ broad send-up of race and sex in America, “Slave Play,” isn’t outrageously funny. But it does have its funny moments — and it certainly is outrageous. In the very first scenes, we’re confronted with three vignettes of seduction and copulation. For starters, a slave named Kaneisha (the abundantly talented Joaquina Kalukango) enthusiastically [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad