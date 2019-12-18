Justin Arnold to Star in ‘Dogfight’ Musical in Los Angeles

Justin Arnold has been cast in “Dogfight,” a musical opening in Los Angeles in May 2020.

Paige Mobley will direct “Dogfight,” adapted from the 1991 film starring River Phoenix. The story follows three Marines on their last night of debaucherous antics, until Corporal Eddie Birdlace encounters a waitress named Rose who teaches the Marine to let go of his hard exterior and embrace compassion. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“The Greatest Showman,” “La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen”) wrote the musical.

The musical first premiered Off-Broadway in 2012 and starred Tony-winners Lindsay Mendez and Annaleigh Ashford.

“‘Eastend [Entertainment] was established to showcase female driven narratives and creative voices, so we couldn’t be more excited to be tackling this incredibly modern, and thoughtful musical by our favorite composing team,” said Carroll Middelthon of Eastend Entertainment, the company putting on the production. “We couldn’t think of a more fitting show than one thats emphasis is on subverting social constructs of beauty and highlighting the strength of one very special woman.”

Arnold recently graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and most recently appeared in a stage-adaptation of Macbeth in Manhattan. He is also producing and starring in the film “Kurt.”

Popular on Variety

“‘Dogfight’ has always been one of my favorite musicals,” Mobley said in a statement. “It is an honor for me to dive into this material with my longtime friend, Justin Arnold. We grew up attending Stagedoor Manor summer camp together and I can’t imagine a better way to come full circle. I look forward to not only bringing this contemporary musical to Los Angeles, but also exploring the dark, yet honest tones that are still so prevalent in society today. I hope audiences enjoy the music and leave the theater feeling compelled.”

“Dogfight” will run from May 1 through May 9 at Billy Magnussen’s Foxhole venue Hollywood.