Jordan Fisher Joins ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ in Title Role on Broadway

Rebecca Rubin

Jordan Fisher is returning to Broadway, joining the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” in the title role.

Fisher, best known to theater enthusiasts for his stint in “Hamilton” and playing Mark Cohen in Fox’s “Rent: Live,” will play the role for a limited 16-week engagement starting Jan. 28.

“Evan Hansen is a 16-course meal for an actor,” Fisher said in a statement. “The complexity of this boy is akin to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in my opinion. I doubt I’ll ever forget the first time I sat in the Music Box to see it, and the idea of being a part of that memory for others is mind-blowing. I’m so honored to join this amazing company.”

He will replace Andrew Barth Feldman, whose final performance will be on Jan. 26.

“Jordan’s a remarkably talented, transformational actor, and a great musician,” said director Michael Greif said. “I thought he was spectacular in ‘Rent: Live, and I know he’ll be a thrilling Evan.”

Ben Platt originated the role of Evan Hansen in 2017, winning a Tony for his performance. The show nabbed six Tonys in total, including best musical and score by composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“The Greatest Showman”).

Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 in “Hamilton,” succeeding Anthony Ramos in the dual role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He also appeared on Disney’s TV show “Liv and Maddie” and won the 25th season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Up next, Fisher will star in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” sequel with Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

