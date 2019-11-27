×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jonathan Miller, British Writer, Director and ‘Beyond the Fringe’ Member, Dies at 85

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Bill Cross/Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock

Jonathan Miller, the writer, director and member of iconic British stage revue Beyond the Fringe, has died at 85.

The multi-talented Miller worked across stage and screen as well as in other fields of the arts. His family said Wednesday that he died peacefully at home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

After first studying medicine and qualifying as a doctor, the London-born Miller broke into the arts with Beyond the Fringe in the 1960s. Miller appeared alongside Peter Cook, Dudley Moore and Alan Bennett in the revue, which played in the West End and on Broadway.

He was a well-known face on TV in the U.K. and worked in front of and behind the camera, with numerous programs to his credit. These include six of the BBC’s Shakespeare productions, and several documentaries that he wrote and presented for the pubcaster. His later-career TV work included “Atheism: A Rough History of Disbelief” for the BBC. He also appeared on U.S. television, notably on PBS.

Miller started directing operas in the 1970s, a pursuit he carried on for decades. He variously served as an associate director of the National Theatre and The Old Vic. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002 in recognition for his services to the arts.

Tributes poured in from the people and organizations that worked with Miller or were fans of his. “Baby Driver” director described Beyond the Fringe as “triuly ground breaking.” The English National Opera said that Miller’s contribution to the arts “was immeasurable,” and the National Theatre called him “a legendary figure across theatre and opera.”

Miller married Rachel Collett in 1959. The couple had two sons and a daughter.

More TV

  • Jonathan Miller Dead: Writer, Director and

    Jonathan Miller, British Writer, Director and 'Beyond the Fringe' Member, Dies at 85

    Jonathan Miller, the writer, director and member of iconic British stage revue Beyond the Fringe, has died at 85. The multi-talented Miller worked across stage and screen as well as in other fields of the arts. His family said Wednesday that he died peacefully at home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. After first studying [...]

  • Clement Schwebig

    HBO Executives Take Top Positions in WarnerMedia Asia Reshuffle

    Executives from HBO Asia have been awarded five of the seven top positions at WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South East Asia. The moves are the first personnel moves announced by Clement Schwebig, MD of Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, since Warner merged in August with Turner Asia Pacific and HBO Asia. HBO executive Yasmin Zahid [...]

  • Andy Samberg

    Andy Samberg to Host Teeny-Tiny Food Competition Show for Quibi

    Andy Samberg is set to host and executive produce Quibi’s tiny food competition series “Biggest Little Cook-Off.” In the show, the comedian-actor-singer-writer will oversee a showdown between two top chefs who must battle to create the most delicious single bite of food — like spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime [...]

  • AwesomenessTV Launching on Viacom's Pluto TV

    AwesomenessTV Launching on Pluto TV in the U.K. as AVOD Service Expands (EXCLUSIVE)

    A round-the-clock AwesomenessTV channel will launch on Pluto TV’s U.K. service as the AVOD ramps up internationally. Having been bought by Viacom, Pluto TV has been adding content from its parent group to its lineup. It will roll out AwesomenessTV, also acquired by Viacom, on Dec. 6, said Olivier Jollet, the platform’s managing director for [...]

  • Chef Gary Rhodes Supports The Es

    British Television Chef Gary Rhodes Dies at 59

    Television chef Gary Rhodes, who hosted “Masterchef USA” for two seasons and fronted his own cooking program, has died. He was 59. Rhodes’ family said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother Gary Rhodes” in Dubai, where he ran two restaurants. The London-born chef [...]

  • Diane Nelson

    Quibi Loses Another Top Exec: Diane Nelson Exits as Head of Content Operations

    Diane Nelson, the former president of DC Entertainment who joined Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi as head of content operations, is leaving the mobile subscription-video startup after 10 months. Nelson is the latest high-profile Quibi exec to leave the company recently — with her departure coming less than six months before the company is scheduled to launch [...]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel

    Tom Hanks Shocked When Three 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Don't Recognize Him (Watch)

    According to Tom Hanks, he’ll be removing his beard — which he’s sported for some time now — following the conclusion of a role. But, as evidenced on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night, some may not be able to recognize him without it. After Hanks and Kimmel discussed the “Sully” actor’s recent stint shooting in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad