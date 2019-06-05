×
Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Star in Broadway Revival of ‘Take Me Out’

“Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is returning to the Broadway stage for a revival of playwright Richard Greenberg’s 2002 play “Take Me Out.”

Joining the previously announced Jesse Williams, Ferguson will star as Mason Marzac, a money manager with a surprising love for America’s favorite pastime. The revival also marks Ferguson’s return to Second Stage Theater after previous roles in the Broadway production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and the off-Broadway show “Little Fish.”

Take Me Out” originally opened in London in 2002 before transferring Off Broadway at the Joseph Papp Public Theater. Just a year later, the play made its Broadway debut where it won a Tony Award for best play alongside Denis O’Hare who took home the best featured actor award for his role as Marzac.

At the heart of Greenberg’s show is character Darren Lemming (Williams) who faces prejudice from his teammates after he comes out as gay. As the team’s star center fielder, he must battle to gain acceptance from his peers as they strive toward a championship season.

Prior to joining the “Take Me Out” cast, Ferguson won a Drama Desk Award for his performance of “Fully Committed.” He also stars as Mitchell Pritchett on “Modern Family” which will soon conclude with its 11th season.

Scott Ellis of Tony-nominated “Tootsie” and “Kiss Me, Kate” is directing, and the musical will open on April 23, 2020.

