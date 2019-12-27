Broadway Stars Pay Tribute to ‘Hello Dolly!’ Composer Jerry Herman

Jerry Herman, the legendary Broadway composer and lyricist behind such hits as “Hello Dolly!,” “Mame” and “La Cage aux Folles” who died Thursday at 88, was remembered by friends and fans as a prolific writer and a reliable source of “love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter.”

Herman’s career spanned decades, and his shows have enjoyed numerous Broadway revivals.

Harvey Fierstein, who wrote the book for the Tony-winning “La Cage aux Folles,” hailed Herman as a “collaborator and friend for almost 40 years.”

Jerry Herman lost his hard fought battle last night and we lost one of the greats. A collaborator and friend for almost 40 years, I cannot thank him enough for his love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter. Well done, Mr Herman. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/QYws9jQu6h — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) December 27, 2019

Bernadette Peters described Herman as “always so enthusiastic and uplifting.”

How Sad,,,Jerry Herman has passed away ,,,of course he made it to Christmas and left us the next day !! He was always so enthusiastic and uplifting about things and gave us the wonderful show Hello Dolly among others !!RIP Jerry Dearest ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) December 27, 2019

George Takei thanked Herman for “the music and the laughter.”

Broadway has lost a legend, the great Jerry Herman, who gave us such great works as Hello Dolly, Mame, and La Cage Aux Folles. Thank you for the music and the laughter. We will sing your tunes forever. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 27, 2019

Singer Michael Feinstein called Herman an “amazing composer, lyricists, and most of all FRIEND.”

The great Jerry Herman is gone.

He was an amazing composer, lyricists, and most of all FRIEND. I will miss him! pic.twitter.com/2V1CbT1i2x — Michael Feinstein (@MichaelFeinstei) December 27, 2019

Joe Iconis, lyricist and composer for “Be More Chill,” shared a video of the “I Am What I Am” number from “La Cage,” calling it “Punk Rock Musical Theater.”

This is Punk Rock Musical Theater.

Jerry Herman, Hail Hail.

(The exit through the house is the classic musical comedy equivalent of a mic drop.) https://t.co/J890XFVgas#RIPJerryHerman — Joe Iconis (@MrJoeIconis) December 27, 2019

Actor Syrus Lowe, who played Jacob in a “La Cage” London revival, called it one of his “favourite jobs,” thanking Herman for his “beautiful, uplifting & magical music.”

RIP Jerry Herman. Thank you for the beautiful, uplifting & magical music in La Cage Aux Folles. One of my favourite jobs, literally the best of times. #jerryherman pic.twitter.com/GCTSfbzc9k — Syrus Lowe (@SyrusLoweDown) December 27, 2019

Film producer John Cohen (“Angry Birds,” “Despicable Me”) hailed Herman’s memorable shows.

Mame, Hello Dolly and La Cage aux Folles are such terrific shows. RIP to the great Jerry Herman. pic.twitter.com/zIeTcsnW4M — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) December 27, 2019

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, songwriter of “Frozen’s” “Let It Go” and other hits, quoted Herman’s words from the song “Best of Times” from “La Cage.”