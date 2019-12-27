Broadway Stars Pay Tribute to ‘Hello Dolly!’ Composer Jerry Herman

Jerry Herman, the legendary Broadway composer and lyricist behind such hits as “Hello Dolly!,” “Mame” and “La Cage aux Folles” who died Thursday at 88, was remembered by friends and fans as a prolific writer and a reliable source of “love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter.”
Herman’s career spanned decades, and his shows have enjoyed numerous Broadway revivals.
Harvey Fierstein, who wrote the book for the Tony-winning “La Cage aux Folles,” hailed Herman as a “collaborator and friend for almost 40 years.”
Bernadette Peters described Herman as “always so enthusiastic and uplifting.”
George Takei thanked Herman for “the music and the laughter.”
Singer Michael Feinstein called Herman an “amazing composer, lyricists, and most of all FRIEND.”
Joe Iconis, lyricist and composer for “Be More Chill,” shared a video of the “I Am What I Am” number from “La Cage,” calling it “Punk Rock Musical Theater.”
Popular on Variety
Actor Syrus Lowe, who played Jacob in a “La Cage” London revival, called it one of his “favourite jobs,” thanking Herman for his “beautiful, uplifting & magical music.”
Film producer John Cohen (“Angry Birds,” “Despicable Me”) hailed Herman’s memorable shows.
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, songwriter of “Frozen’s” “Let It Go” and other hits, quoted Herman’s words from the song “Best of Times” from “La Cage.”