Jane Alexander, James Cromwell to Star in Broadway’s ‘Grand Horizons’

Jane Alexander and James Cromwell will head up the Broadway cast of Bess Wohl’s “Grand Horizons.” The two Oscar nominees will star as Bill and Nancy, a couple whose five-decade-long relationship unravels when they move to a retirement community. After Nancy decides she wants a divorce, her family life is sent into disarray.

The show will play a strictly limited, 10-week run at the Helen Hayes Theater, officially opening on January 23, 2020. The cast will also include Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park and Michael Urie.

Alexander is a four-time Academy Award nominee. Her credits include “All the President’s Men,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “The Great White Hope” and “Testament.” Alexander also won a Tony for the stage version of “The Great White Hope” and Emmy Awards for “Playing for Time” and “Warm Springs.”

Cromwell was Oscar nominated for his work as a kindly farmer in “Babe.” He has also etched memorable turns in the likes of “L.A. Confidential,” “The Green Mile” and “The Queen.” He won an Emmy Award for “American Horror Story: Asylum” and currently recurs on HBO’s “Succession.”

Lopez earned a Tony Award portraying Harpo Marx in “Hollywood/Ukraine” and nabbed a nomination for “A Chorus Line.” Pancholy has appeared on “Weeds” and “30 Rock.” He was last seen on Broadway in “It’s Only a Play.” Park received a Tony nomination for her work in “Mean Girls.” And Urie was recently seen on Broadway in the revival of Harvey Fierstein’s “Torch Song.”