×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jane Alexander, James Cromwell to Star in Broadway’s ‘Grand Horizons’

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jane Alexander James Cromwell
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Jane Alexander and James Cromwell will head up the Broadway cast of Bess Wohl’s “Grand Horizons.” The two Oscar nominees will star as Bill and Nancy, a couple whose five-decade-long relationship unravels when they move to a retirement community. After Nancy decides she wants a divorce, her family life is sent into disarray.

The show will play a strictly limited, 10-week run at the Helen Hayes Theater, officially opening on January 23, 2020. The cast will also include Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park and Michael Urie.

Alexander is a four-time Academy Award nominee. Her credits include “All the President’s Men,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “The Great White Hope” and “Testament.” Alexander also won a Tony for the stage version of “The Great White Hope” and Emmy Awards for “Playing for Time” and “Warm Springs.”

Cromwell was Oscar nominated for his work as a kindly farmer in “Babe.” He has also etched memorable turns in the likes of “L.A. Confidential,” “The Green Mile” and “The Queen.” He won an Emmy Award for “American Horror Story: Asylum” and currently recurs on HBO’s “Succession.”

Lopez earned a Tony Award portraying Harpo Marx in “Hollywood/Ukraine” and nabbed a nomination for “A Chorus Line.” Pancholy has appeared on “Weeds” and “30 Rock.” He was last seen on Broadway in “It’s Only a Play.” Park received a Tony nomination for her work in “Mean Girls.” And Urie was recently seen on Broadway in the revival of Harvey Fierstein’s “Torch Song.”

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • Jane Alexander James Cromwell

    Jane Alexander, James Cromwell to Star in Broadway's 'Grand Horizons'

    Jane Alexander and James Cromwell will head up the Broadway cast of Bess Wohl’s “Grand Horizons.” The two Oscar nominees will star as Bill and Nancy, a couple whose five-decade-long relationship unravels when they move to a retirement community. After Nancy decides she wants a divorce, her family life is sent into disarray. The show [...]

  • Chasing Rainbows review

    New Jersey Theater Review: Judy Garland Bio 'Chasing Rainbows'

    Judy Garland’s voice was unparalleled and rich, an emotive contralto that lasted long into her later years with a loud and winning showiness to go with its melodramatic nuances. But that voice concealed a troubled backstory, as the woman born Frances Ethel Gumm toted the baggage of a closeted gay father, an ugly duckling’s insecurity [...]

  • Broadway Review: David Byrne's 'American Utopia'

    Broadway Review: David Byrne's 'American Utopia'

    One constant of David Byrne’s long and prolific career is his ability to grow a seemingly simple idea into something brilliant, whether it’s the melody of “Road to Nowhere” or the concept of the “Stop Making Sense” tour some 36 years ago, where the premise of bringing out nine musicians, one at a time per [...]

  • The Sound Inside review

    Broadway Review: 'The Sound Inside' Starring Mary-Louise Parker

    Mary-Louise Parker will take your breath away with her deeply felt and sensitively drawn portrait of a tenured Yale professor who treasures great literature, but has made no room in her life for someone to share that love with. The other thesp in this two-hander is Will Hochman, endearing in the supportive role of a [...]

  • Little Shop of Horrors review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Little Shop of Horrors'

    With its strains of kitschy doo-wop and its sci-fi B-movie inspirations, the quaint 1982 musical “Little Shop of Horrors” hardly seems a thing of modern-day revivalism, even despite its touches of S&M. Yet this year alone, not only is there an Off Broadway production of the blackly comic “Little Shop” featuring Jonathan Groff of Netflix’s [...]

  • The Lightning Thief review musical

    Broadway Review: 'The Lightning Thief,' The Musical

    “It’s a lot to take in right now,” says Percy Jackson, the teen hero of “The Lightning Thief,” the kid-centric fantasy musical (based on the popular Y.A. novel) that’s now on Broadway after touring the country and playing an Off Broadway run. You could say that’s a bit of an understatement from contemporary teen Percy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad