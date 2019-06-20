Jamie Forshaw Tapped as Executive Producer of MWM Live (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Forshaw has been named executive producer of MWM Live, Variety has learned.

The theater veteran most recently served as VP of production for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group. In his new role, he will oversee MWM Live’s slate of stage productions with an emphasis on expanding the division’s work on Broadway.

MWM Live is a division of MWM (Madison Wells Media), the media and entertainment company co-founded by Gigi Pritzker and Clint Kisker. MWM has produced the likes of “Rabbit Hole,” “Hell or High Water,” and “The Way, Way Back.” On stage, it is currently represented on Broadway with “Hadestown,” which recently nabbed the Tony Award for best musical. Forshaw will report to Pritzker.

“Jamie has an ideal combination of know-how, creativity, and taste,” Pritzker said in a statement. “He is going to be instrumental as we expand the reach of MWM Live into new territories and increase our development slate.”

Forshaw has collaborated with the likes of Cameron Mackintosh, Thomas Schumacher and Michael Cohl and has overseen productions such as the U.S. and Japan tour of “Love Never Dies,” the Germany and Russia runs of “Phantom of the Opera,” and the France tour of “Cats.”

“Gigi and Clint have built an incredibly forward-thinking company, and I am thrilled at the prospect of building out its Live division, while exploiting all of the synergistic opportunities that the three other divisions at MWM provide us,” Forshaw said in a statement.