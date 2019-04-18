×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge’s ‘Sea Wall/A Life’ Heads to Broadway this Summer

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jake Gyllenhaal
CREDIT: Joan Marcus

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge head to Broadway this summer in a limited run of “Sea Wall/A Life.”

The show, comprised of two solo monologues, will begin its performances at the Hudson Theatre on July 26 and host its opening night on Aug. 8. It will run through Sept. 29.

Each actor’s speech explores the beauty of life, the meaning of love and the various types of death with dramatic and gravely serious storytelling. In her review for Variety, Marilyn Stasio says, “The writing in these separate monologues — playing together on a double bill at the Public Theater — is excellent, as are the solo performances by Tom Sturridge (“Sea Wall”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“A Life”). But this is no show to see on a first date.”

Simon Stephens and Nick Payne wrote the show, and Carrie Cracknell served as director. Gyllenhaal received a Drama League Award nomination and co-star Sturridge earned a Lucille Lortel Award nod for their performances in the play, which had several sold-out shows at The Public Theater in New York.

Related

“The longstanding artistic relationships we share and beautiful material from Nick and Simon make this production an especially meaningful collaborative journey,” said Gyllenhaal. “Carrie Cracknell has crafted a true theatrical event from two distinct monologues, which, together, shine a light on the universal experience and heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Tom and I are incredibly proud to bring this story to Broadway, and to be returning to the beautiful and historic Hudson Theatre.”

Tickets go on sale exclusively for American Express cardholders on April 24 at 10 a.m. ET until May 1 at 9:59 a.m. The general public can buy their tickets on May 6 at 10 a.m.

More Legit

  • Hadestown review

    Broadway Review: 'Hadestown'

    “Hadestown” triggered a lot of buzz when this wholly American show (which came to the stage by way of a concept album) premiered at Off Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop in 2016. Arriving on Broadway with its earthly delights more or less intact, this perfectly heavenly musical — with book, music and lyrics by Anaïs [...]

  • Burn This review

    Broadway Review: Adam Driver, Keri Russell in 'Burn This'

    The ache for an absent artist permeates Lanford Wilson’s “Burn This,” now receiving a finely-tuned Broadway revival that features incendiary performances by Adam Driver and Keri Russell, playing two lost souls in a powerful and passionate dance of denial. AIDS is never mentioned in this 1987 play, yet the epidemic and the profound grief that [...]

  • White Noise Suzan-Lori Parks

    Listen: The 'Dumb Joke' Hidden in 'White Noise'

    Suzan-Lori Parks’ new play “White Noise” tackles a host of urgent, hot-button topics, including racism and slavery — but, according to the playwright, there’s also a “dumb joke” buried in it. Listen to this week’s podcast below: Appearing with “White Noise” director Oskar Eustis on “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast, Parks revealed that the inspiration for [...]

  • Adam Driver appears at the curtain

    Adam Driver on Starring in 'Burn This' for a Second Time

    The Hudson Theatre’s new production of “Burn This” marks its first Broadway revival since it premiered on the Great White Way in 1987, but Adam Driver is no stranger to the work. He starred as Pale in a Juilliard production of the Lanford Wilson drama when he was still a student — and only now, [...]

  • Alan Wasser

    Alan Wasser, Tony-Winning Broadway General Manager, Dies at 70

    Alan Wasser, a veteran Broadway general manager who received an honorary Tony Award, died from complications from Parkinson’s disease in New York on Sunday. He was 70. Wasser founded Alan Wasser Associates and general managed “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Miss Saigon,” three of the most successful productions of all time. He [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Clinton inauguration

    Pulitzer Prizes: Aretha Franklin, Trump Tax Cheating Story Honored

    Donald Trump will have something to hate tweet about this afternoon. The Pulitzer Prizes awarded two hard-hitting investigations into the 45th president during its annual ceremony on Monday. The New York Times earned a prize in explanatory reporting for an 18-month investigation into the elaborate steps that Trump and his family went to in an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad