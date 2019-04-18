Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge’s ‘Sea Wall/A Life’ Heads to Broadway this Summer

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge head to Broadway this summer in a limited run of “Sea Wall/A Life.”

The show, comprised of two solo monologues, will begin its performances at the Hudson Theatre on July 26 and host its opening night on Aug. 8. It will run through Sept. 29.

Each actor’s speech explores the beauty of life, the meaning of love and the various types of death with dramatic and gravely serious storytelling. In her review for Variety, Marilyn Stasio says, “The writing in these separate monologues — playing together on a double bill at the Public Theater — is excellent, as are the solo performances by Tom Sturridge (“Sea Wall”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“A Life”). But this is no show to see on a first date.”

Simon Stephens and Nick Payne wrote the show, and Carrie Cracknell served as director. Gyllenhaal received a Drama League Award nomination and co-star Sturridge earned a Lucille Lortel Award nod for their performances in the play, which had several sold-out shows at The Public Theater in New York.

“The longstanding artistic relationships we share and beautiful material from Nick and Simon make this production an especially meaningful collaborative journey,” said Gyllenhaal. “Carrie Cracknell has crafted a true theatrical event from two distinct monologues, which, together, shine a light on the universal experience and heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Tom and I are incredibly proud to bring this story to Broadway, and to be returning to the beautiful and historic Hudson Theatre.”

Tickets go on sale exclusively for American Express cardholders on April 24 at 10 a.m. ET until May 1 at 9:59 a.m. The general public can buy their tickets on May 6 at 10 a.m.