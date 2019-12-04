×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Let’s Talk About Sex Onstage

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Claire Warden
CREDIT: Amanda Jones

The craft of intimacy direction is taking Broadway by storm — and on the latest episode of Variety’s Stagecraft, Broadway’s first intimacy director explains why, and breaks down the ways in which she’s helping to revolutionize how actors get intimate onstage.

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

Warden, whose credits this season include “Jagged Little Pill,” “Slave Play” and “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” said she considers herself part of a show’s design team, and likens intimacy direction to fight direction.

“It is the craft of creating the scenes and the illusion of sex and sexuality on a kind of parallel [as] with violence,” she said. “We create the illusion of violence, but the actors aren’t actually enacting violence on each other. We create the illusion of sex and sexuality without the actors actually having sex with each other.”

The process serves as advocacy for actors, allowing them to choose what happens to their bodies onstage and what is seen of them, and at the same time creates protocols that can guide an entire company — cast, crew and creatives — in a safe approach to scenes of intimacy.

“It’s not about making actors comfortable,” Warden noted. “A lot of the work we do [as actors] is deeply uncomfortable, and that’s why we’re doing it. But it is about … creating a structure where we know how to have this conversation that is inclusive, that is respectful, that is deep and considering all aspects, so that we can create something that the actors have complete confidence in — what story is being told, what their part in it is, what’s going to go happen — so that they can be free in it to do their best work.”

Popular on Variety

Also on the new Stagecraft, Warden talked the impact of #MeToo, the thousand stories in a handshake and why she prefers the term “brave space” over “safe space.”

New episodes of “Stagecraft” are available every Tuesday. Download and subscribe to “Stagecraft” on Apple PodcastsStitcher or anywhere finer podcasts are dispensed. Find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

More Legit

  • Claire Warden

    Listen: Let's Talk About Sex Onstage

    The craft of intimacy direction is taking Broadway by storm — and on the latest episode of Variety’s Stagecraft, Broadway’s first intimacy director explains why, and breaks down the ways in which she’s helping to revolutionize how actors get intimate onstage. Listen to this week’s podcast below: Warden, whose credits this season include “Jagged Little [...]

  • Dan Stevens

    Mark Addy, Dan Stevens Head Broadway Cast of 'Hangmen'

    Mark Addy and Dan Stevens will appear in the Broadway premiere of Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen.” Addy, best known for his work on “Game of Thrones” and “The Full Monty,” starred in the off-Broadway production of the black comedy. It’s the first time Stevens, beloved for his turn on “Downton Abbey,” has appeared on the Great [...]

  • Dear Evan Hansen Jordan Fisher

    Jordan Fisher Joins 'Dear Evan Hansen' in Title Role on Broadway

    Jordan Fisher will be Broadway’s next Evan Hansen, joining the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” in the musical’s title role. Fisher, best known to theater enthusiasts for his stint in “Hamilton” and playing Mark Cohen in Fox’s “Rent: Live,” will play the role for a limited 16-week engagement starting Jan. 28. “Evan Hansen is a [...]

  • SUBJECTS] seen at the Lincoln Center

    Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall Set for Major Renovation

    Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall is set to undergo a major renovation that will lead to the facility being closed for months-long stretches starting in 2022. Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic announced Monday that the overhaul will require the temporary shuttering of Geffen Hall from May 2022 through October 2022 and again from [...]

  • L-R) Margo MacNabb Nederlander, James L.

    Nederlander Organization Acquires Chicago's Jam Theatricals

    Broadway powerhouse Nederlander Organization has acquired Chicago-based Jam Theatricals, owner of Washington D.C.’s National Theatre. The deal will create a new entity, Nederlander National Markets, headed by president James L. Nederlander. Steve Traxler, co-founder, president and CEO of Jam Theatricals, will remain with the new entity, serving as director of strategy and integration. He will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad