‘InHouse Booking’ and ‘Off Broadway Touring’ Merge to Create ‘Broadway & Beyond’

Tracey Stroock McFarland, Victoria Lang and Ryan Bogner have joined forces to create Broadway & Beyond, a theatrical firm specializing in working with venues and producers to consult and bring high-quality content to stages in New York and on tour.

Prior to founding the company, McFarland ran theatrical booking agency InHouse Booking and Lang and Bogner helmed Off Broadway Touring. Broadway & Beyond is now one of the largest theatrical firms in North America.

Broadway & Beyond will focus on bringing consultation services and distribution efforts to venues large and small, aiding and promoting content for audiences young and old. On their current content list is everything from “Madagascar: The Musical” to “American Girl: Live” and Rogers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific.” Based on the executives’ pre-established relationships with licensors and content-owners, the principals of Broadway & Beyond will help producers and IP stakeholders succeed in distribution efforts to tour across the country and beyond.

“It is increasingly difficult for producers to obtain a Broadway theater, and Broadway tours are routinely booked many years in advance. As such, there is an increasing number of producers and content owners looking for alternative distribution pipelines for their shows based on their valuable branded IP,” said Victoria Lang in a statement. “Broadway & Beyond Theatricals is uniquely positioned to be a hub for connecting and packaging productions for the new market we are seizing, given our extensive relationships with content owners and licensors, and our positioning in creating a viable network of theaters that are not experiencing the Broadway touring backlog.”

The new company’s two booking divisions: InHouse booking and Custom Content, will help connect clients with venues, producers and IP stakeholders. The InHouse booking division will be led by McFarland, who previously helped touring productions like “Rent,” “The Producers” and “Mamma Mia!” through companies The Booking Group and The Road Company. She is now set to book over 25 shows in venues across the country through Broadway & Beyond. Lang and Bogner, the two leading the Custom Content division, will bring their expertise in distribution and consulting services along with strategic management to help producers and IP stakeholders roll out theatrical productions in New York and on tour. Lang is an award-winning producer and earned three Emmy nominations working on “Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee.” Bogner’s focus working with companies such as Theatrical Rights Worldwide, CBS and Sony Music has been on development, production, financing and licensing for theatrical productions.

“We are pleased to be the first theatrical firm that can provide support and services at all stages of a theatrical title’s packaging and distribution, from inception through its first production, touring and beyond,” said Bogner in a statement. “Our approach is holistic and tailored to each individual production’s needs, asking the question: how can we create the most robust life for a valuable brand or beloved musical?”