‘The Inheritance’ Announces Broadway Cast

After an Olivier-winning run in London, “The Inheritance” is gearing up for its Broadway debut. The two-part epic has set the cast for its transfer from the West End to the Great White Way.

John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Andrew Burnap and Kyle Soller are among the cast members reprising their roles on the New York stage. Lois Gray will take over the part of Margaret, originally portrayed by Vanessa Redgrave in London.

“The Inheritance” is a two-part play by Matthew Lopez inspired by E.M. Forster’s novel “Howard’s End.” The show follows the story of three generations of modern-day gay men living in New York City on a quest to find their community and a home in their true chosen family. The play won Olivier Awards for best play, best actor, best director and best lighting design.

The show’s 2018 inception started at London’s Young Vic Theatre and then had a limited engagement in the city’s West End Noël Coward Theatre.

The Broadway cast will also include Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Carson McCalley and Arturo Luis Soria. “The Inheritance” is helmed by director Stephen Daldry of “Billy Elliot” and “The Crown.” It will start previews at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theater on Sept. 27 with an opening date of Nov. 17.