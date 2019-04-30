How to Watch the 2019 Tony Nominations

The 73rd annual Tony Awards nominations will be announced online and on CBS Tuesday morning.

Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon will read the nominees live on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. ET from the Library of the Performing Arts in Manhattan. Viewers can also tune into the live stream online to watch the announcement on the Tony Awards Facebook page.

Neuwirth won Tony Awards for her performances in “Sweet Charity” in 1986 and “Chicago” in 1996, also appearing in the 2006 and 2014 revivals. She played matriarch Morticia Addams in “The Addams Family” and had roles in “Funny Gir,” “Damn Yankees” and “Little Me.” On screen, she won two Emmys for her role as Lilith Sternin on “Cheers” and and appeared in the “Frasier” spinoff.

Dixon helped take home Tony and Drama Desk Awards for the 2014 revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” He earned Tony nominations for outstanding featured actor for “The Color Purple” in 2006 and “Get Along” in 2016, plus an Emmy nod for his role as Judas in the 2018 “Jesus Christ Superstar” TV musical. In 2016, he took over for Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” and has appeared in “Motown: The Musical” and “The Scottsboro Boys.”

A three-way race has begun for best musical as “Hadestown,” “Tootsie” and “The Prom” appear to be the frontrunners. Jeff Daniels, Adam Driver and Bryan Cranston should lead the pack for lead actor, while Elaine May, Laurie Metcalf and Glenda Jackson are shoe-ins for lead actress.

James Corden hosts this year’s awards show at the Radio City Musical Hall on June 9 on CBS.