×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch the 2019 Tony Nominations

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tony Awards Logo Placeholder
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Tony Awards

The 73rd annual Tony Awards nominations will be announced online and on CBS Tuesday morning.

Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon will read the nominees live on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. ET from the Library of the Performing Arts in Manhattan. Viewers can also tune into the live stream online to watch the announcement on the Tony Awards Facebook page.

Neuwirth won Tony Awards for her performances in “Sweet Charity” in 1986 and “Chicago” in 1996, also appearing in the 2006 and 2014 revivals. She played matriarch Morticia Addams in “The Addams Family” and had roles in “Funny Gir,” “Damn Yankees” and “Little Me.” On screen, she won two Emmys for her role as Lilith Sternin on “Cheers” and and appeared in the “Frasier” spinoff.

Dixon helped take home Tony and Drama Desk Awards for the 2014 revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” He earned Tony nominations for outstanding featured actor for “The Color Purple” in 2006 and “Get Along” in 2016, plus an Emmy nod for his role as Judas in the 2018 “Jesus Christ Superstar” TV musical. In 2016, he took over for Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” and has appeared in “Motown: The Musical” and “The Scottsboro Boys.”

A three-way race has begun for best musical as “Hadestown,” “Tootsie” and “The Prom” appear to be the frontrunners. Jeff Daniels, Adam Driver and Bryan Cranston should lead the pack for lead actor, while Elaine May, Laurie Metcalf and Glenda Jackson are shoe-ins for lead actress.

James Corden hosts this year’s awards show at the Radio City Musical Hall on June 9 on CBS.

More Legit

  • Tony Awards Logo Placeholder

    How to Watch the 2019 Tony Nominations

    The 73rd annual Tony Awards nominations will be announced online and on CBS Tuesday morning. Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon will read the nominees live on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. ET from the Library of the Performing Arts in Manhattan. Viewers can also tune into the live stream [...]

  • Sarah Silverman Musical

    Sarah Silverman Reveals Her 'Bedwetter' Musical Is Hitting the Stage Soon

    Sarah Silverman is headed to the stage. Well, maybe not Silverman herself, but the story of the comedian is, at least. She gave an update on the musical based on her memoir, “The Bedwetter,” during a chat with Mike Birbiglia for the Tribeca Film Festival on Monday night. She revealed that the musical, which was [...]

  • Laura Linney Broadway

    Laura Linney Returning to Broadway With 'My Name Is Lucy Barton'

    Laura Linney will return to Broadway with “My Name Is Lucy Barton,” a one-woman show that she previously performed to rave reviews in London. The play is an adaptation of Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the same name and centers on a writer whose debilitating illness forces her to confront her past. Linney, a three-time Oscar-nominee [...]

  • Tony Nominations 2019

    Tony Nominations 2019: 7 Burning Questions About This Year's Race

    It’s go time: Tony season officially kicks off bright and early tomorrow morning (8:30 a.m. ET) when “Hamilton” alum Brandon Victor Dixon and two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth take to the podium at the Library of the Performing Arts in Manhattan to announce the nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards. Here are all of our [...]

  • The Niceties

    L.A. Theater Review: 'The Niceties'

    A colleague who teaches recently pointed out a surprising insight into the current generation of university-age students: According to an informal show-of-hands poll she conducted, hardly any of the young people in her class recognized the term “political correctness.” Could this mean that millennials have reached a point where they have outgrown the need for [...]

  • To Kill a Mockingbird review

    'To Kill a Mockingbird' Recoups Investment After 19 Weeks on Broadway

    “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the hit adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel, has recouped its entire investment after 19 weeks. The announcement was something of a foregone conclusion after the show premiered to enthusiastic reviews and monster ticket sales. The show, which boasts a script by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network”), keeps smashing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad