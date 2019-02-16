‘Hamilton’ Panic Over Mistaken Reports of Gunfire Injures Three in San Francisco

Three people were injured after mistaken reports of an active shooter at a San Francisco production of “Hamilton” caused attendees to flee the theater.

CNN reported that a woman experienced a medical emergency — later determined to be a heart attack — during a scene in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s play wherein Founding Father Alexander Hamilton is shot on stage. Audience members thought a real shooting had occurred and rushed the exits, SFPD public information officer Joseph Tomlinson said.

Local affiliate KPIX reported that at least one audience member yelled, “Gun!”

SFPD tweeted that the woman and three injured audience members — one of whom had a broken leg — were taken to the hospital. The woman was in critical condition.

Cast members also had to evacuate and the production did not continue.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the theater wrote that “an audience member activated the theater’s fire pull station. The audience and cast followed the life/safety system’s automatic announcement and exited the theater.”

During a medical event at the SHN Orpheum Theatre this evening an audience member activated the theater's fire pull station. The audience and cast followed the life/safety system's automatic announcement and exited the theater. — SHN: Broadway in San Francisco (@shnsf) February 16, 2019

Once audience member, however, took issue with the assertion that an announcement took place, writing that there was “absolutely NO announcement,” “mass chaos,” and “absolutely no support and direction from SHN staff.”

I was in the balcony with my 6 and 9 year old. There was absolutely NO announcement. There was mass chaos and absolutely no support and direction from SHN staff. Extremely disappointed in how the event was handled. — Laura Lasnier (@LLasnier) February 16, 2019

“Hamilton’s” engagement at the Orpheum runs through Sept. 8.