‘Hadestown’ Announces 2020 National Tour

By

Staff Writer

Patrick Page, Amber Grey, Eva Noblezada, and Reeve Carney'Hadestown' Broadway Opening Night, Curtain Call, New York, USA - 17 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Hadestown’, the eight-time Tony award winning Broadway musical, is set for a national tour in 2020.

The show will stop in more than 30 cities including Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Orleans, and more.

The musical is a stage adaptation of the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone, following the two love stories as the characters face trials and tribulations in the underworld and above.

The book, music and lyrics were composed by Tony award-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell. Director Rachel Chavkin, another Tony-award winner for “Hadestown,” helms the musical. This is the first time in over a decade that Broadway has seen a female take on a musical’s book, music and lyrics and marks the fourth time in Broadway history that a woman has tackled the feat.

“Hadestown” is produced by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy.

“Throughout its development, Hadestown has been deeply influenced by diverse audiences around the world. We have been overwhelmed by the response on Broadway and are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story, written and directed by two amazingly talented women, with audiences across the country,” said the producers jointly in a press release.

