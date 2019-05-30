×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Hadestown’s’ Amber Gray on Playing Persephone and the Necessary Changes From the Greek Myths

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Matthew Murphy

Greek mythology purists may not immediately recognize Amber Gray’s take on Persephone.

She plays the wife of Hades, God of the Underworld, in the Tony-nominated musical “Hadestown,” bringing husky vocals, four costumes changes and attitude and empathy to the character. From her percussive movements to her charming demeanor as Persephone, Gray has gone through various iterations of the character from its London run to Broadway, ranging from goddess-like to “mob boss’ wife.”

Hadestown” received the most Tony nominations of any Broadway show this season with 14 nods. The musical tells a love story inspired by two mythical couples: Hades and Persephone and Orpheus and Eurydice.

Gray talked to Variety about working with the cast, the various iterations of the show’s costume design and motherhood.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?
I basically have to save my energy for the two and a half hours [of the production] because I have two small children, which is tiring. I’m pacing myself and surviving the day. I don’t really use my energy in other ways. I used to religiously bike to the shows even after having the kids, but I have not been able to do that. I rest a ton and I don’t ever physically or vocally warm up because by the time I get to the show, I’ve talked enough to my kids and played all morning. It’s more about conserving energy before putting it out.

Related

Did you research the legend of Persephone and Hades in preparation for the role?
No, I grew up with those myths for years, and if you’re a purist about the myths, you’ll be mad about “Hadestown’s” take on Hades and Persephone. You know, Hades abducted Persephone, and there’s the version of the Rape of Proserpina, her other name. And that’s not helpful for telling the story of “Hadestown” [laughs]. It is inspired by the myth, but it does not fully follow the myth.

Are there any similarities between you and Persephone?
A lot of the moves and sounds that I’m making are weird things that have come up in my imagination over the years. It is related to me, but on the actual page, I don’t know. I do really admire her relationship with Hades, that they’re in sort of an ancient love affair, like an old married couple that bickers and really loves each other at the end of the day. I dig that.

How would you say your voice and Patrick Page’s [who plays Hades] complement each other?
Patrick was actually my third Hades; there were two workshops before him. One was a tenor, the second shopped Hades as a baritone. I went through many, many different versions to figure out where to vocally sing it with a bass like Patrick Page. So, I sang a lot of the songs in different keys to figure out what sounded good with him.

Were you inspired by anything when you developed the character?
With some of the movement, when I went into audition for it, I wore combat boots and a dress because I really wanted to stomp and make percussive sounds. That just felt inherently right to me after listening to the album. The music’s so gorgeous and I wanted that to be part of my audition. The first workshop I ever did was New Orleans-y, the underlying inspiration, and I was like, “I guess we need a fan.” That was clear to me from the beginning. There were certain things that other people brought into the room as inspiration that I ran with and find really helpful.

Any other inspirations?
She’s in four costumes, Persephone, and one of the original ones felt like a mob boss’ wife and had that gangster feel. We went through a phase where she was in a flowing Grecian gown, which was not helpful at all because she’s a badass, you know? I was playing her really hard even though she was wearing a weird flow-y dress. And then there were Dolly Parton and Beyonce on the image board that the costume designer created. It was a domino effect where everybody kind of influenced each other.

More Legit

  • 'Hadestown's' Amber Gray on Playing Persephone

    'Hadestown's' Amber Gray on Playing Persephone and the Necessary Changes From the Greek Myths

    Greek mythology purists may not immediately recognize Amber Gray’s take on Persephone. She plays the wife of Hades, God of the Underworld, in the Tony-nominated musical “Hadestown,” bringing husky vocals, four costumes changes and attitude and empathy to the character. From her percussive movements to her charming demeanor as Persephone, Gray has gone through various iterations [...]

  • The Prom review

    How Broadway's 'The Prom' Is Fostering LGBTQ Acceptance

    Before seeing the Broadway musical “The Prom,” the father of one cast member was prejudiced about the LGBTQ community. After seeing the show, he now goes after homophobic trolls on the web. “He has completely changed his mind,” says “The Prom” song and book writer Chad Beguelin. “He said, ‘Your show got to me.’ And [...]

  • To Kill a Mockingbird review

    Broadway Box Office Hits Record $1.83 Billion in 2018-19 Season

    Hit plays and musicals such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Hadestown” powered Broadway ticket sales to record-breaking numbers in the 2018 to 2019 theatrical season. Attendance hit 14.77 million while ticket sales topped off at $1.83 billion in grosses, according the Broadway League, the national trade association tied to the Great White Way. That’s [...]

  • Flamingo Kid review musical

    Connecticut Theater Review: 'The Flamingo Kid'

    Snazzy vintage cars, fun ’60s fashion and cool mid-century designs make for some neat eye candy in Hartford Stage’s world premiere of the musical “The Flamingo Kid.” But nostalgia can only take you so far in a show that’s thin on character, thick with clichés, and full of — to borrow one of the script’s [...]

  • My Fair LadyRosemary Harris

    Listen: Rosemary Harris' Tony Award Has a Typo

    Rosemary Harris is something of a legend in the theater world, and this year the Tony Awards will acknowledge that when they honor her with one of this year’s special prizes for lifetime achievement. It’ll be her second Tony — so here’s hoping that this time around, her trophy doesn’t have any typos on it. [...]

  • Bryan Cranston First Time in Variety

    Bryan Cranston on His Early Roles, Dealing With Rejection and His 'Erasable Mind'

    Following his 2014 Tony Award for best actor as President Lyndon B. Johnson in Robert Schenkkan’s play “All the Way,” Bryan Cranston is looking to add to his trophy collection this year with his performance as Howard Beale in “Network.” The deranged anchorman — who’s famously “mad as hell and not going to take this [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad