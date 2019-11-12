‘Gotham’ Star Ben McKenzie to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Grand Horizons’

“Gotham” star Ben McKenzie will make his Broadway debut in Bess Wohl’s “Grand Horizons.”

He joins a cast that includes Oscar nominees Jane Alexander (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “The Great White Hope”) and James Cromwell (“Babe,” “L.A. Confidential”). The show has a strictly limited 10-week run and begins previews on Dec. 23, 2019, before officially opening on Jan. 23, 2020, at the Hayes Theater.

“Grand Horizons” centers on Bill and Nancy, a couple whose 50-year marriage frays after they enter a retirement home. Nancy’s decision to walk away from the relationship sends shockwaves through the family, forcing Bill and their two adult sons to question old assumptions. Leigh Silverman will direct the show. The rest of the cast includes Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park and Michael Urie.

McKenzie starred as James Gordon in “Gotham,” wrapping up his five-season run in April. He also toplined the critically acclaimed “Southland” and the popular drama “The O.C.” McKenzie has appeared in such films as “Junebug” and “The Report.” He has appeared Off-Broadway in “Life Is a Dream” at the Soho Rep., and in numerous productions at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. He was last seen on stage in “The Glass Menagerie” at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.