‘Frozen’ the Musical Opening in London in 2020

Frozen” the musical is coming to London and will open in the West End in fall 2020.

The Michael Grandage-directed Disney Theatrical Productions stage show has been on Broadway for a year. Grandage’s production is now set to re-open Andrew Lloyd Webber’s refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are behind the music and lyrics. The musical features favorites from the 2013 movie – including “Let It Go,” and “Do You Want To Build A Snowman.” There will also be new numbers.

“Expanding this story has been an absolute joy,” the pair said in a statement. “We went deeper and discovered several song moments that enrich the story in a new emotional and theatrical way.”

Set and costume design in London will be handled by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and choreography by Rob Ashford.

News of the West End production comes soon after Disney dropped a trailer for the upcoming sequel to the movie – the highest-grossing animated film ever – which has notched over 36 million views. The new film opens in the U.S. and U.K. in Nov.

“Bringing ‘Frozen’ to the stage has been a gloriously happy journey,” Grandage said. “We’re all looking forward to getting back in the room together as a creative team, to build our London company and bring ‘Frozen’ to the West End.”

The “Frozen”musical also has a North American tour planned for this fall, and productions in Australia and Japan opening in 2020. A production in Hamburg, Germany, will open in 2021.

