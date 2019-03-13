‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical Taps Anna D. Shaprio to Direct

Miranda Priestly can’t call all the shots.

The upcoming musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” has tapped Anna D. Shapiro to direct the show, which is eyeing an eventual Broadway run. The story of an aspiring writer who works for the magazine editor from hell has previously been a best-selling book and a hit movie with Meryl Streep playing Priestly, a thinly veiled riff on Vogue powerhouse Anna Wintour. The stage show features music by Sir Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, and book by Paul Rudnick.

The new musical is produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions, and Rocket Entertainment. The producers said that a production plan and casting will be announced at a later date.



Shapiro is the artistic director of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company. She previously won a Tony Award for directing “August: Osage County” and was nominated for another Tony for directing “The Motherfucker with the Hat.” Other Broadway credits include “Of Mice and Men” and “This Is Our Youth.”

“I am truly honored to be a part of this incredible project,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Working with Shaina, Paul, and Sir Elton has already proven to be one of the great thrills of my career, and I look forward to bringing Lauren’s beloved world to the stage.”

The film version of “The Devil Wears Prada” opened in 2006, grossed $326 million worldwide, nabbed Streep an Oscar nomination, and launched a thousand eye-rolling internet GIFs. Lauren Weisberger’s original novel spent six months on The New York Times bestseller list.