×

David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood to Star in ‘A Soldier’s Play’ on Broadway

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
David-Alan-Grier-Blair-Underwood
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Donald Traill/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood will star in a Broadway production of Pulitzer-Prize winning drama “A Soldier’s Play.”

The play, written by Charles Fuller, is set in 1944 and follows a murder mystery centered around the death of black Sergeant Vernon C. Waters (played by Grier) who is found on a Louisiana army base. A driven investigator named Captain Richard Davenport (portrayed by Underwood), must solve the racially charged crime.

A previous 1981 Off-Broadway adaptation of “A Soldier’s Play” included a cast of Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Adolph Caesar, Larry B. Riley, Peter Friedman and Charles Brown. That rendition earned several awards, including the N.Y. Drama Critics’ Circle award for best American play, three Obie awards and a Pulitzer Prize. In 1984, a film adaptation of “A Soldier’s Play” earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for best picture and best screenplay.

Tony award-winning director Kenny Leon will helm the production. He recently directed a modernized adaptation of “Much Ado About Nothing” in Manhattan’s Shakespeare in the Park. Underwood is known for his role on Broadway in “A Streetcar Named Desire” and in Netflix series such as “When They See Us” and “Dear White People.” Grier, who starred in the theater and film adaptations of “A Soldier’s Play” in the ’80s, is known for his theater roles in “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess” and “Race,” as well as his on-screen roles in “The Carmichael Show” and as the Cowardly Lion in the 2015 live television production of “The Wiz Live!”

“A Soldier’s Play” will begin previews at the American Airlines Theatre Dec. 27 with an official opening scheduled for Jan. 21.

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • David-Alan-Grier-Blair-Underwood

    David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood to Star in 'A Soldier's Play' on Broadway

    David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood will star in a Broadway production of Pulitzer-Prize winning drama “A Soldier’s Play.” The play, written by Charles Fuller, is set in 1944 and follows a murder mystery centered around the death of black Sergeant Vernon C. Waters (played by Grier) who is found on a Louisiana army base. [...]

  • The Inheritance review

    'The Inheritance' Announces Broadway Cast

    After an Olivier-winning run in London, “The Inheritance” is gearing up for its Broadway debut. The two-part epic has set the cast for its transfer from the West End to the Great White Way. John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Andrew Burnap and Kyle Soller are among the cast members reprising their roles [...]

  • Patrick Page, Amber Grey, Eva Noblezada,

    'Hadestown' Announces 2020 National Tour

    ‘Hadestown’, the eight-time Tony award winning Broadway musical, is set for a national tour in 2020. The show will stop in more than 30 cities including Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Orleans, and more. The musical is a stage adaptation of the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife [...]

  • Jake Gyllenhaal

    Listen: Why Jake Gyllenhaal Is His 'Best Self' in the Theater

    Looking for the best possible version of Jake Gyllenhaal? You’ll find it onstage, according to the actor himself. Listen to this week’s podcast below: “I am my best self when I’m working in the theater,” Gyllenhaal said on the latest episode Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast, on which he appeared with Carrie Cracknell, the director of [...]

  • Photo: Jeremy Daniel

    'The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical' Gets Broadway Run

    “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is Broadway bound. The musical adaptation of the franchise about a teenager who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon hits the Great White Way on Sept. 20 ahead of an Oct. 16 opening night. It comes on the heels of an extensive, nationwide tour that took the show [...]

  • Tom Sturridge Jake Gyllenhaal

    Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Celebrate 'Sea Wall/A Life' With Star-Studded Opening Night

    A star-studded audience looked on as Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge returned to the stage for their double monologue performance in “Sea Wall/A Life.” Theater-goers and celebs including Anne Hathaway, Tom Hiddleston and John Mulaney gathered in Manhattan’s Hudson Theatre for opening night, celebrating a show tackling grief, birth and death through the eyes of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad