Darren Criss Joins Broadway Revival of ‘American Buffalo’

Darren Criss
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Darren Criss has joined the high-wattage cast of “American Buffalo.” The Emmy-winning star of “Glee” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” will appear in the Broadway revival alongside Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell and Oscar-nominee Laurence Fishburne.

The drama about a trio of hapless wouldbe thieves and their attempts to steal a valuable nickel is considered to be one of David Mamet’s greatest plays. Neil Pepe, who has overseen acclaimed revivals of the playwright’s work such as “Speed-the-Plow,” will direct the production. Performances are set to begin on March 24, 2020 with an official opening on April 14, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Criss made his Broadway debut replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the starring role of J. Pierrepont Finch in a recent revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” He also assumed the title role in the hit 2015 revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” taking over for Neil Patrick Harris. Criss will co-star in the upcoming World War II epic “Midway.”

Rockwell won an Academy Award for his work in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and was nominated for his work as George W. Bush in “Vice.” Fishburne co-starred in the “Matrix” franchise, “Apocalypse Now,” and earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Ike Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

