Claire Foy, Matt Smith Taking ‘Lungs’ to New York Stage

Lungs review
CREDIT: Helen Maybanks

Claire Foy and Matt Smith are bringing their royal act to Brooklyn.

The two stars of “The Crown” may have aged out of their roles as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, having been replaced on the most recent season by Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies. But that’s not stopping the pair from reuniting on stage in Duncan Macmillan’s “Lungs,” a play about a couple wrestling with the morality of having kids in an overpopulated planet.

Lungs” was first performed at the Old Vic, where it played to sell-out crowds and strong reviews. It will be presented at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) for a limited run this spring. It marks the U.S. stage debuts of both Foy and Smith. It will be directed by Matthew Warchus, who oversaw the Old Vic production.

“Lungs” will play from March 25—April 19, 2020. There are two other Old Vic shows currently appearing or slated to appear in New York, “A Christmas Carol” with Campbell Scott” and “Girl from the North Country,” a musical inspired by the songs of Bob Dylan.

Foy’s theater credits include “Macbeth,” “The Connections Plays: Baby Girl,” and “DNA & The Miracle.” On television, she played opposite Mark Rylance in “Wolf Hall.” Foy’s film resume boasts “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” and “First Man.”

Smith’s theater credits include “Swimming with Sharks” and “American Psycho.” On television he is perhaps best known for “Doctor Who.” Smith’s film credits include “Official Secrets,” “Charlie Says,” and “Mapplethorpe.”

