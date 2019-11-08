×

Ceiling Collapse at ‘Death of a Salesman’ Leads to Theater Closure, Boycott Threats

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
West End celling collapse
CREDIT: Jack Dredd/Shutterstock

The West End revival of “Death of a Salesman” has moved into a temporary space after parts of the ceiling of Piccadilly Theatre collapsed during a Wednesday night performance. Five audience members sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals. The theater will remain closed for the rest of the week.

In the meantime, there will be three rehearsal-style, stripped-down performances of the play at the Young Vic theatre, a smaller venue which will not be able to accommodate all ticket holders. The play’s producers are offering full refunds.

Death of a Salesman” stars Wendell Pierce (“The Wire”) and was directed by Marianne Elliott (“War Horse”). The timing of the ceiling collapse is unfortunate — the play opened this week to sterling reviews. It originally showed at the Young Vic before transferring to the West End.

Though the incident is embarrassing, it could have been worse. In 2013, 79 people were injured during a performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” when sections of a deteriorating ceiling fell in on the audience. The two incidents are raising questions about the safety of aging West End venues and inspiring the threat of an actors boycott.

Matt Hood, assistant general secretary of the actors’ union Equity, suggested performers would refuse to work unless safety was guaranteed.

“Equity members should not be working in unsafe venues,” Hood told the Telegraph. “This is not negotiable. The union will meet with theatre managers as a priority to ensure our members’ welfare.”

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • West End celling collapse

    Ceiling Collapse at 'Death of a Salesman' Leads to Theater Closure, Boycott Threats

    The West End revival of “Death of a Salesman” has moved into a temporary space after parts of the ceiling of Piccadilly Theatre collapsed during a Wednesday night performance. Five audience members sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals. The theater will remain closed for the rest of the week. In the meantime, [...]

  • Tina review

    Broadway Review: 'Tina'

    “Now, that’s what I call a Broadway show!” That’s what the stranger sitting next to me at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater yelled into my ear at the roof-raising finale of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” I’d say he nailed it. Call “Tina” a jukebox musical or a bio-musical or anything you want to call it, but [...]

  • Cyrano review Peter Dinklage

    Off Broadway Review: 'Cyrano' Starring Peter Dinklage

    It’s pride and not panache that drives this overly spare and gloomy musical adaptation of that classic tale of unrequited love and honor, “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Despite a mesmerizing performance by Peter Dinklage, hot off “Game of Thrones,” and a haunting score by members of the band The National, this “Cyrano” is so reductive — [...]

  • Armie Hammer

    Armie Hammer, Jessie Mueller to Star in Broadway Production of Tracy Letts' 'The Minutes'

    Armie Hammer and Jessie Mueller will lead the cast of “The Minutes,” the Broadway production of a new play by Tracy Letts. The play seems tailor-made for these politically polarized times. It dissects a particularly contentious city council meeting, one in which the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition of various community members bubbles up to the [...]

  • Lightning Thief Broadway musical

    Listen: How 'The Lightning Thief' Creators Aim to Diversify Broadway

    “The Lightning Thief” doesn’t look like most Broadway musicals. And according to its creators, that’s a good thing. Listen to this week’s podcast below: After all, the musical based on Rick Riordan’s hit series of YA novels can count itself as one of a number of new shows (“Slave Play,” “Be More Chill”) that are [...]

  • Susan Stroman Lear DeBessonet

    CAA Signs Theater Veterans Susan Stroman, Lear deBessonet (EXCLUSIVE)

    CAA has signed two major forces in theater. The agency has picked up Lear deBessonet, founder of Public Works and resident director at the Public Theater, and Susan Stroman, the Tony-winning director of “The Producers” as clients, Variety has learned. DeBessonet, who was previously represented by UTA, recently directed the world premiere of “Hercules,” marking [...]

  • Patrick J. Adams

    'Suits' Star Patrick J. Adams to Make Broadway Debut in 'Take Me Out'

    “Suits” star Patrick J. Adams will make his Broadway debut in the upcoming production of “Take Me Out.” He joins a cast that already includes Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) and Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”). The revival of Richard Greenberg’s Tony Award-winning play centers on the aftermath of a center fielder’s (Williams) decision to come [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad