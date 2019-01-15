Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda Join Celebrities Remembering Carol Channing

Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bernadette Peters are among the slew of celebrities taking to Twitter to pay tribute to late singer, comedienne and actress Carol Channing. Known for her starring roles in Broadway’s “Hello Dolly!” and “Gentleman Prefer Blondes,” the legend of the stage and screen died Tuesday at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. at the age of 97.

Bringing us full circle, the Twitter account for Louis Armstrong tweeted out a final word from the trumpeter and singer behind the 1964 hit “Hello Dolly!” Armstrong died in 1971.

“Goodbye, Dolly,” the tweet reads, along with a picture of the two at one of Channing’s performances of the musical in 1965.

Goodbye, Dolly. Mourning the loss of Carol Channing today at the age of 97. Here she is onstage with Louis Armstrong when he attended a performance of "Hello, Dolly!" at the St. James Theatre in 1965. pic.twitter.com/msojsru2E0 — Louis Armstrong (@ArmstrongHouse) January 15, 2019

Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” and “Mary Poppins Returns” expressed his sadness by quoting the lyrics from “Before The Parade Passes By” from “Hello Dolly!” Actress Bernadette Peters retweeted Miranda’s post with the comment, “She was show business and love personified.”

“When the whistles blow

And the cymbals crash

And the sparklers light the sky

I'm gonna raise the roof

I'm gonna carry on

Give me an old trombone

Give me an old baton

Before the parade passes by!”

Goodbye, Carol.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Z6KFQzrcWV — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 15, 2019

She was show business and love personified ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/isNzReB733 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 15, 2019

Viola Davis tweeted that Channing was a “helluva” performer. “You had a great run! Rest well,” Davis said.

RIP Carol Channing. The original Dolly and a "helluva" performer! You had a great run! Rest well. https://t.co/6kMpQgonHt — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 15, 2019

Actress and longtime Channing enthusiast Sandra Bernhard remarked that she is “so sad” to have lost the person who inspired her to start acting. “I saw her in Hello Dolly when I was 8 and she changed my DNA,” Bernhard tweeted. “Love you lady forever.”

Related Actors on Actors: Lady Gaga and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Full Video) Carol Channing, Star of Broadway's 'Hello, Dolly!' and 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,' Dies at 97

I am so sad just lost my incredible original inspiration #carolchanning I saw her in Hello Dolly when I was 8 and she changed my DNA love you lady forever one of the greatest entertainers of all times — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 15, 2019

The twitter account behind Pee-wee Herman, the Paul Reubens character, took to Twitter to express his condolences. “One of the nicest, sweetest people I ever had the pleasure of working with,” the tweet said, along with a picture of the two together.

The current company still touring “Hello Dolly!” all these years alter also released a statement Tuesday, announcing plans to dedicate the night’s performance to the original star. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of the one and only Carol Channing. She was a ‘Dolly’ for the ages, and a true icon of the American Theater,” the statement said. “Betty Buckley and the cast will dedicate tonight’s performance in San Diego to her memory.”

Here are more tweets commemorating the late legend.

Carol was a true life-force…a kind and effervescent woman who never allowed the parade to pass her by! xo B pic.twitter.com/C2WSCsYZbl — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 15, 2019

The great, the legendary #CarolChanning has died at age 97. She was a complete original, and there will never be another. Blonde, 6 ft tall and utterly hilarious, she was a legend. My condolences to the world; to those who knew her or saw her and those who never got the chance. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 15, 2019

Carol Channing was one of the few who paved the path for so many women in theater and beyond… I will forever admire and look up to you, Carol. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/RTUeyqxAtW — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) January 15, 2019

97 ain’t bad for a lifespan. Thank you Carol Channing. Because of you diamonds and raspberries are my favorites. #rip — Stacy London (@stacylondon) January 15, 2019

RIP the legendary Broadway empress Carol Channing. Raspy-voiced chanteuse, our beloved Dolly Levi, the first solo Super Bowl performer, AIDS and Actors’ champion, target of Nixon’s enemies list…all around bad ass. 👑🎭🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/mH4wNcOXZj — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 15, 2019

One of Broadway's greatest lights, Carol Channing, has passed on. She rejoins the heavens as a new diamond in the night sky, and as she famously sang, they are a girl's best friend. Goodbye and farewell, forever our Dolly. https://t.co/0u2zLcAnff — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 15, 2019

Rest In Peace, Carol Channing. Thank you for entertaining us. pic.twitter.com/J7Ixlmjehd — Diana DeGarmo Young (@DianaDeGarmo) January 15, 2019

Goodbye Dolly .. Rest In Peace carol Channing 🙏🏿😇 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) January 15, 2019

Carol Channing brought more magic into this world than just about anyone. She’s completely irreplaceable. How fortunate are we that her artistry will continue to entertain us for generations to come. Carol, thank you for being so uniquely & gorgeously, You. #CarolChanning pic.twitter.com/Ew1L6HJNBZ — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) January 15, 2019

Farewell, Dolly. When someone in the theater is as beloved as Carol Channing, it's hard to believe they will ever pass away.. But today, she has left us, full of song, happy memories and… https://t.co/6cocSVUpfe — Ann Hampton Callaway (@annhcallaway) January 15, 2019

Goodbye, Dolly. What an amazing run you had. ❤🕊

Carol Channing 1921-2019 ♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡ Reposted from @AnikaNoniRose – My Life. Got. I felt so very blessed to be a part of this… https://t.co/ERq4g5v2HS — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) January 15, 2019

We’ll only ever say HELLO, not Goodbye. The legendary #CarolChanning, January 31, 1921 – January 15, 2019. Tomorrow is the 55th anniversary of the original HELLO, DOLLY opening night at the St. James. She will always be Wow Wow Wow, fellas. Forever. pic.twitter.com/OAaskBnkjV — Jordan Roth (@Jordan_Roth) January 15, 2019

“We feel the room swayin’

While the band’s playin’

One of you old favorite songs from way back when…” You defined Broadway.

Rest In Peace, Carol Channing. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) January 15, 2019

Now the angels sing “Hello Dolly🎶”

What a life lived😔 https://t.co/78cA7AiI17 — Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) January 15, 2019

Goodbye, Dolly. And thanks for it all. — Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) January 15, 2019

So long, Dolly. Thank you for inspiring SEVERAL generations with your talent, your perseverance and your unadulterated joy. Boy are they in for a show in heaven tonight. #carolchanning #rip https://t.co/g4oeQGOXiW — Ken Davenport (@kendavenport) January 15, 2019