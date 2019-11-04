CAA Signs Theater Veterans Susan Stroman, Lear deBessonet (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed two major forces in theater. The agency has picked up Lear deBessonet, founder of Public Works and resident director at the Public Theater, and Susan Stroman, the Tony-winning director of “The Producers” as clients, Variety has learned.

DeBessonet, who was previously represented by UTA, recently directed the world premiere of “Hercules,” marking the first time The Public has teamed with Disney Theatrical Group. Her other credits include acclaimed productions of “The Tempest,” “The Winter’s Tale,” and “The Odyssey.” She has won Obie, Lilly, and Lucille Lortel awards, and has been nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Additionally, deBessonet serves as resident director of New York City Center’s popular Encores series, which helps shine a light on works of musical theater. She also teaches at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Stroman’s credits include “Crazy for You,” “Show Boat,” “Steel Pier,” “The Music Man,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” “The Scottsboro Boys,” and “Contact.” She has won five Tonys and two Olivier awards for her work as a director and choreographer. With “The Producers,” she not only helped create a box office phenomenon, she also became the first woman to win Tonys for direction and choreography on the same night. Stroman also directed the feature film adaptation of “The Producers.” Stroman most recently directed “Prince of Broadway,” a retrospective look at the life and career of producer and director Hal Prince.

Stroman’s attorney is Rick Pappas. DeBessonet’s attorney is David Berlin at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.