Broadway Back In Biz After Power Outage Ends

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Broadway
CREDIT: Eye Ubiquitous/REX/Shutterstock

The bright lights of Broadway were back on Sunday morning as midtown Manhattan recovered from a power outage that lasted nearly seven hours in some areas.

Social media was full of examples of how New Yorkers rose to the occasion after the power went out on a hot Saturday night shortly before 7 p.m. ET. Con Edison said all power was restored by 2 a.m. ET on Sunday to the 73,000 customers affected. The blackout, caused by a transformer fire, hit the theater district and West Side area of Manhattan.

The electrical outage left subways stalled and many people trapped in elevators. But local reports gave no indications of unrest or disturbances while the lights were out. In fact, there were numerous examples of good Samaritans helping to direct traffic while stoplights blinked and helping to rescue those stuck in elevators.

Broadway theaters were mostly crippled by the lack of power. But cast members of the musical “Come From Away” took their performance outside the Schoenfeld Theatre to offset the disappointment for ticket holders.

The same show-must-go-on spirit was found outside Carnegie Hall, where members of the scheduled artist set to perform, Millennial Choirs and Orchestras, assembled for an a capella choral performance.

The resilient response on Saturday stands in sharp contrast to the blackout that hit the city 42 years ago to the day. The 1977 blackout hit all five New York City boroughs and led to disturbances and arrests.

