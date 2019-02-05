‘Frozen,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘SpongeBob’ on Tap for Pantages, Dolby

“Frozen,” “Mean Girls,” a Donna Summer musical and a “SpongeBob SquarePants” tuner are among the shows lined up for Hollywood in the 2019-20 season. And for those who can’t get enough of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s work, a return of “Hamilton.”

For the first time, the Nederlanders’ Pantages and Dolby Theatre will play host to Broadway shows coming to Hollywood. “Frozen,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” and “Anastasia” will run at the Pantages. “Anastasia” will kick off the season, running Oct. 8-27, followed by the “Donna Summer Musical” Nov. 5-24 and set for winter is “Frozen,” which will play Dec. 4-Feb. 2. “Hamilton” will wrap the Pantages season in March 2020.

Jimmy Buffet’s “Escape to Margaritaville” will start the Dolby season Feb. 18-March, 2020, followed by “The SpongeBob Musical” March 24-April 12, 2020. “Mean Girls” will play April 28-June 7, 2020, “My Fair Lady” is on tap for June 12-July 5, 2020, and “The Band’s Visit” will wrap up the season July 7-26, 2020.

“There are so many new and amazing experiences in store for our audiences this season – it’s almost impossible to pinpoint what to celebrate first,” Jeff Loeb, Pantages general manager. “By working with our neighbors at the Dolby Theatre to add this gorgeous venue to our family of presenting theaters, we have entered a world of endless theatrical possibilities. More shows. Longer runs. Endless memories – all while staying rooted in the neighborhood we love. Hollywood is the entertainment capital of the world and we are so excited to now be presenting shows at two iconic venues less than a mile apart from each other on Hollywood Boulevard. We are so excited to present the best of Broadway in the heart of Hollywood.”