×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Broadway Box Office Hits Record $1.83 Billion in 2018-19 Season

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
To Kill a Mockingbird review
CREDIT: Julieta Cervantes

Hit plays and musicals such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Hadestown” powered Broadway ticket sales to record-breaking numbers in the 2018 to 2019 theatrical season.

Attendance hit 14.77 million while ticket sales topped off at $1.83 billion in grosses, according the Broadway League, the national trade association tied to the Great White Way. That’s a 7.8% season-over-season increase in terms of grosses, easily topping the $1.7 billion from the 2017 to 2018 season. It’s also a 7.1% increase in attendance, up from 13.79 million in the previous season. The League’s statistics aren’t based on the calendar year. It measured grosses and attendance between May 28, 2018, and May 26, 2019.

It was a season that fielded successful productions such as “Burn This,” “Tootsie” and “Network,” and one that benefited from continued popularity of shows such as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Hamilton” that debuted in previous seasons. It will rank as the best-attended and highest-grossing season in Broadway recorded history. Of course, the theater business is helped by expensive ticket prices — it costs north of $100 for tickets to most plays and musicals, with popular shows such as “Hamilton” requiring the equivalent of a mortgage payment for balcony seats. But it’s still a sign that even at a time when streaming services are upending traditional media businesses such as cable and theatrical film releases, audiences still enjoy live theater.

Related

During the 2018-2019 season, Broadway hosted 38 new productions. Thirteen of those were musicals (11 original, two revivals), 21 were plays (14 original, seven revivals) and four were special engagements.

More Legit

  • To Kill a Mockingbird review

    Broadway Box Office Hits Record $1.83 Billion in 2018-19 Season

    Hit plays and musicals such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Hadestown” powered Broadway ticket sales to record-breaking numbers in the 2018 to 2019 theatrical season. Attendance hit 14.77 million while ticket sales topped off at $1.83 billion in grosses, according the Broadway League, the national trade association tied to the Great White Way. That’s [...]

  • Flamingo Kid review musical

    Connecticut Theater Review: 'The Flamingo Kid'

    Snazzy vintage cars, fun ’60s fashion and cool mid-century designs make for some neat eye candy in Hartford Stage’s world premiere of the musical “The Flamingo Kid.” But nostalgia can only take you so far in a show that’s thin on character, thick with clichés, and full of — to borrow one of the script’s [...]

  • My Fair LadyRosemary Harris

    Listen: Rosemary Harris' Tony Award Has a Typo

    Rosemary Harris is something of a legend in the theater world, and this year the Tony Awards will acknowledge that when they honor her with one of this year’s special prizes for lifetime achievement. It’ll be her second Tony — so here’s hoping that this time around, her trophy doesn’t have any typos on it. [...]

  • Bryan Cranston First Time in Variety

    Bryan Cranston on His Early Roles, Dealing With Rejection and His 'Erasable Mind'

    Following his 2014 Tony Award for best actor as President Lyndon B. Johnson in Robert Schenkkan’s play “All the Way,” Bryan Cranston is looking to add to his trophy collection this year with his performance as Howard Beale in “Network.” The deranged anchorman — who’s famously “mad as hell and not going to take this [...]

  • Ink Play West End London

    Wary Theater Rivalry Between London and New York Gives Way to a Boom in Crossovers

    Give or take a little tectonic shift, the distance between London and New York still stands at 3,465 miles. Arguably, though, the two theater capitals have never been closer. It’s not just the nine productions playing in duplicate in both locations — believed to be the most ever — with three more expected in the [...]

  • Alex Brightman Beetlejuice Broadway

    How Alex Brightman Brought a Pansexual Beetlejuice to Life on Broadway

    Alex Brightman gives the deadliest performance on Broadway — in a good way — in “Beetlejuice.” The big-budget musical adaptation of the 1988 film directed by Tim Burton has scored eight Tony nominations, including best actor. To play the frisky role, Brightman (“School of Rock”) dons Beetlejuice’s striped suit and an assortment of colorful wigs [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad