×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Brian Cox on ‘Succession,’ Shakespeare, and the Crisis We’re In

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Great Society review
CREDIT: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Brian Cox is having a pop-culture moment with “Succession,” the buzzy HBO series in which he stars. But he’s also an accomplished theater actor with plenty of experience doing Shakespeare — and it serves him well in both “Succession” and in his current Broadway show, “The Great Society.”

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

Cox plays Lyndon B. Johnson in “Great Society,” playwright Robert Schenkkan’s follow-up to his Tony winner “All the Way,” and the show reminds Cox of a Shakespearean history play.

“It’s epic,” he said on Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. “And he’s the president, kind of like a Shakespearean king. And he has these flaws… There’s a sort of tragic momentum to the part, which makes the part very demanding, very challenging and also very rewarding.”

Although “Great Society” is set in the 1960s, he added, it speaks to today — which is true of the work that interests him these days. “I’m really interested in doing scripts of the now, of the crisis we’re in at the moment,” he explained.

“Even ‘Succession’ is clearly a morality tale,” he continued. “It’s clearly about the fact that God is dead, and what do we have in its place? And Logan [Roy, the character played by Cox] represents a sort of nihilist viewpoint … He’s somebody who’s been disappointed by humanity, and you realize that people like that are a danger to humanity. The people who tell lies. And there’s a lot of lying going on around us, as we witness everyday, particularly in this country and in the UK. So that is really important to me. Really doing stuff which has a real meaning for the now.”

Cox also recalled the friends and colleagues who are not longer with us, including Alan Rickman, and reminisced about the disappearing lineage of being an actor. He also had some thoughts about the U.S. theater industry: “The American theater has lost a lot of its impetus, tragically,” he said — and he explained why he feels that way on the latest episode of Stagecraft.

New episodes of “Stagecraft” are available every Tuesday. Download and subscribe to “Stagecraft” on Apple PodcastsStitcher or anywhere finer podcasts are dispensed. Find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

Popular on Variety

More Legit

  • The Great Society review

    Listen: Brian Cox on 'Succession,' Shakespeare, and the Crisis We're In

    Brian Cox is having a pop-culture moment with “Succession,” the buzzy HBO series in which he stars. But he’s also an accomplished theater actor with plenty of experience doing Shakespeare — and it serves him well in both “Succession” and in his current Broadway show, “The Great Society.” Listen to this week’s podcast below: Cox [...]

  • Scooby Doo Ella Louise Allaire Martin

    Scooby-Doo Live Theater Tour Is Goofy Dane's Latest Adventure

    From its 1969 start as a Saturday morning kids mystery cartoon series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” starring its titular, talking Great Dane and his four teenaged friends, has made adventure its staple. Once Hanna-Barbera’s successor, Warner Bros. Animation, took the leash, Scooby and company became a comic book, a board game, a series of video [...]

  • Tootsie Santino Fontana

    'Tootsie' Ending Broadway Run in January

    “Tootsie,” the critically acclaimed musical adaptation of the 1982 classic film comedy, will play its final Broadway performance on Jan. 5, 2020. When it wraps up its run, the show will have logged 293 regular and 25 preview performances at the cavernous Marquis Theatre, where it sometimes labored to draw big crowds. Last week, “Tootsie” [...]

  • Laurel Griggs

    Laurel Griggs, Broadway and 'SNL' Actress, Dies at 13

    Laurel Griggs, who starred in Broadway’s “ONCE the Musical” as Ivanka, has died. She was 13. An obituary posted to Dignity Memorial indicates she died on Nov. 5, and Griggs’ grandfather wrote on Facebook that her death was due to a massive asthma attack. Griggs made her Broadway debut when she was six years old [...]

  • West End celling collapse

    Ceiling Collapse at 'Death of a Salesman' Leads to Theater Closure, Boycott Threats

    The West End revival of “Death of a Salesman” has moved into a temporary space after parts of the ceiling of Piccadilly Theatre collapsed during a Wednesday night performance. Five audience members sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals. The theater will remain closed for the rest of the week. In the meantime, [...]

  • Tina review

    Broadway Review: 'Tina'

    “Now, that’s what I call a Broadway show!” That’s what the stranger sitting next to me at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater yelled into my ear at the roof-raising finale of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” I’d say he nailed it. Call “Tina” a jukebox musical or a bio-musical or anything you want to call it, but [...]

  • Cyrano review Peter Dinklage

    Off Broadway Review: 'Cyrano' Starring Peter Dinklage

    It’s pride and not panache that drives this overly spare and gloomy musical adaptation of that classic tale of unrequited love and honor, “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Despite a mesmerizing performance by Peter Dinklage, hot off “Game of Thrones,” and a haunting score by members of the band The National, this “Cyrano” is so reductive — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad