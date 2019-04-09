×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: The Biggest Taboo in Broadway’s ‘Beetlejuice’

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beetlejuice Broadway
CREDIT: Matthew Murphy

As “Beetlejuice” gears up for its Broadway opening, the new musical’s creators have spent a lot of time adjusting the dial on the show’s raucous, supernatural comedy, pinpointing just the right balance of edginess and emotion. But to hear them tell it, there’s one thing that’ll always be shocking.

Listen to this week’s podcast below:

“The nice thing is that of all the taboos, death is still the biggest, and also the one that transcends politics most of all,” said the show’s co-book writer Scott Brown on the latest episode of “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. In the episode, he and his co-creators, songwriter Eddie Perfect and co-book writer Anthony King, detailed the work they’ve done on the piece since its tryout run in Washington, D.C., in order to make the show’s heart as strong as its humor.

“It’s a comedy, kind of a dark comedy,” explained Perfect, also the composer of this season’s “King Kong.” “And we learned what audiences feel comfortable laughing at, what they feel uncomfortable laughing at, and what we feel comfortable making the audience uncomfortable about.”

“The structure of the show is basically the same [as it was in D.C.],” added King, also a TV writer-producer (“Broad City,” “Silicon Valley”). “A lot of the emotional content that was in the show was buried at a level that the audience wasn’t aware it was there. … We did an enormous amount of rewriting, and a lot of it was just unearthing that and bringing it to the surface more.”

Related

“D.C. was kind of like the midnight movie version of ‘Beetlejuice,'” cracked Brown (“Castle Rock”).

The creators also reveal what other material inspired them, including early drafts of the screenplay and the 1990s animated series based on the film; explain how they went about making the show more broadly accessible; and fondly remember the cut song they wrote for a dead boy band.

New episodes of “Stagecraft” are available every Tuesday. Download and subscribe to “Stagecraft” on iTunesStitcher, or anywhere finer podcasts are dispensed. Find past episodes here and on Apple Podcasts.

More Legit

  • Beetlejuice Broadway

    Listen: The Biggest Taboo in Broadway's 'Beetlejuice'

    As “Beetlejuice” gears up for its Broadway opening, the new musical’s creators have spent a lot of time adjusting the dial on the show’s raucous, supernatural comedy, pinpointing just the right balance of edginess and emotion. But to hear them tell it, there’s one thing that’ll always be shocking. Listen to this week’s podcast below: [...]

  • Oklahoma! review

    Broadway Review: 'Oklahoma!'

    In Broadway’s new “Oklahoma!,” the audience is just a pounding heartbeat away from Daniel Fish’s revisionist treatment of this iconic American musical. There’s still “a bright golden haze on the meadow” in the 1943 classic by Rodgers and Hammerstein — but here there are also fully stocked gun racks up on the walls, just to [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    'Come From Away,' 'Company,' 'The Inheritance' Score at Olivier Awards

    A gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” the 9/11-related musical “Come From Away,” and a seven-hour gay-themed play, “The Inheritance,” each won four Olivier Awards in London on Sunday. Stage icon Patti LuPone took home one of the Oliviers – Britain’s equivalent of the Tonys – for “Company,” for best supporting actress in a musical. [...]

  • OPENING NIGHT OF ABBA MUSICAL 'MAMMA

    How 'Mamma Mia!' Has Remained a Money-Maker for 20 Years

    “Mamma Mia!” is still going strong 20 years after its April 6, 1999, debut at London’s Prince Edward Theatre. The longevity is a testament to the band ABBA and to the persistence of producer Judy Craymer, director Phyllida Lloyd and writer Catherine Johnson. The stage musical opened with low expectations; in 1983, another tribute to [...]

  • King Lear review Glenda Jackson

    Broadway Review: 'King Lear' Starring Glenda Jackson

    Shakespeare nailed it: “Though she be little, she is fierce.” Glenda Jackson may look frail, but the 82-year-old legend performs the noble task of rescuing director Sam Gold’s rickety Broadway production of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy. To be sure, the salvage job is all technique. But although Jackson fails to wring tears, let alone blood, from [...]

  • Nia Vardalos

    Nia Vardalos Brings the Tears and Laughter of 'Tiny Beautiful Things' to Los Angeles

    You may have heard of stage actors holding for laughs — when they have to wait to continue their lines because an audience is laughing so loud. But holding for tears? It’s happened, and with some regularity, in the time Nia Vardalos has been performing “Tiny Beautiful Things.” It’s not uncommon to hear sniffling or [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad