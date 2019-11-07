×
Armie Hammer, Jessie Mueller to Star in Broadway Production of Tracy Letts’ ‘The Minutes’

Armie Hammer
CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Armie Hammer and Jessie Mueller lead the cast of “The Minutes,” the Broadway production of a new play by Tracy Letts. The play seems tailor-made for these politically polarized times. It dissects a particularly contentious city council meeting, one in which the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition of various community members bubbles up to the surface.

Hammer is best known for his work in “The Social Network” and “Call Me By Your Name.” He recently appeared on Broadway in “Straight White Men.” Mueller won a Tony for her portrayal of Carole King in “Beautiful.” Letts, whose work includes the Tony and Pulitzer-winning “August: Osage County,” will also appear in the show. The production reunites Letts with Anna D. Shapiro, who previously oversaw “August: Osage County,” as well as Ian Barford, who is currently starring on Broadway in another of the playwright’s works, “Linda Vista.” Letts has been busy on the Great White Way of late. In addition to writing “Linda Vista,” he appeared in last season’s acclaimed revival of “All My Sons.”

The rest of the cast includes Tony Award winner Blair Brown (“Copenhagen”), Cliff Chamberlain (“Superior Donuts”), Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”), Sally Murphy (“Linda Vista”), Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton (“Choir Boy”) and Jeff Still (“To Kill a Mockingbird”).

Performances begin Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre with an official opening scheduled for March 15, 2020. It will be a 16-week limited engagement. The producing team includes Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Steve Traxler
and Jacob Soroken Porter.

