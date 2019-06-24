×
Star-Studded Cast to Perform Live Reading of ‘The Mueller Report’

Annette Bening
CREDIT: imageSPACE/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Haven’t perused the “The Mueller Report” yet? A star-studded cast including Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, and John Lithgow, can read it to you.

For one night only on Monday, stars will perform a live reading of passages from “The Mueller Report” for a live streamed event found on the Law Works website. The cast of “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts” also includes Justin Long, Piper Perabo, Michael Shannon, and Zachary Quinto, among others. Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Mark Hamill will also make appearances.

Law Works is an organization catering to bipartisan voices to make sure that the public is educated on the Mueller investigation among other issues in American politics. Their goal is to share resources and stories from experts to shed light on important developments based on the rule of law, making sure that neither Congress nor the American people consider themselves above the law.

“The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts” is a project from playwright, screenwriter, and actor Robert Schenkkan, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1992 for “The Kentucky Cycle” and a Tony award for “All the Way” in 2014. He has also picked up Emmy nominations for his HBO limited series “The Pacific” in 2010.

The live reading is executive produced by Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney, and Timothy Disney. The stream will begin at 9pm EST and will be performed in front of a live audience.

