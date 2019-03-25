×
‘Angels in America’ Audiobook Will Be Narrated by Full Cast of Broadway Revival (EXCLUSIVE)

Brent Lang

Angels in America review
CREDIT: Brinkhoff & Mogenburg

If you missed the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of “Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes” last year, fear not. The full cast of the acclaimed production of Tony Kushner’s epic play will narrate an audiobook adaptation. It marks the first time that “Angels in America” has ever been available in the format.

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, both Tony winners, lead the cast as Prior Walter and Roy Cohn, respectively. They are joined by the full Broadway cast, as well as Emmy Award winners Bobby Cannavale and Edie Falco, who provide additional narration exclusively for the audiobook.

The full cast includes Susan Brown (Hannah Pitt), Denise Gough (Harper Pitt), Beth Malone (The Angel), James McArdle (Louis Ironson), Lee Pace (Joseph Pitt), and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Belize).

“Angels in America,” told in two parts, provides a sprawling portrait of the AIDS crisis and its impact on American life. It also deals with themes of community, social justice, and identity.

The audiobook recording is based on the National Theatre’s successful production. It was directed by Marianne Elliott and features the original musical score by sound designer Adrian Sutton. It is being released by Penguin Random House Audio and will be available on CD and as a digital download on May 14, 2019.

“I’ve always been a lucky playwright (kinehora kinehora pooh pooh pooh), never more so than when Marianne Elliot and her cast of monumentally brilliant and brave actors brought Angels In America to London’s National Theatre and then to Broadway,” Kushner said in a statement. “Theater vanishes once the last performance ends, so I count it another stroke of great good fortune that Penguin Random House Audio has transformed this splendid stage production into an experience that’s dramatic and also, in the audiobook’s theater of human voices, novelistic in its intimacy. Listening to it has been for me a rediscovery of the plays.”

