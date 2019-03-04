Andrea Martin Leaves ‘Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus’ After Breaking Ribs

Andrea Martin broke four ribs while rehearsing “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” and will leave the production. Kristine Nielsen, another member of the cast, will assume Martin’s role.

In turn, Tony Award winner Julie White will join the company to play Nielsen’s former role.

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” stars three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane and directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe. It will now begin preview performances on matinee Saturday, March 9, but will still open, as planned, on Thursday, April 11 at the Booth Theatre.

“There is no greater company member than Andrea Martin, and we are heartsick to see her depart the production,” producer Scott Rudin said in a statement. “We wish her the speediest recovery possible. We are very grateful to both Ms. Nielsen and Ms. White for stepping up and stepping in so swiftly.”

Martin also released a statement. “I am heartbroken to have to leave the production and have tried to convince the doctor that my funny bone is stronger than my broken ribs,” she said. “But regretfully I must follow the doctor’s orders. I love everyone involved in this beautiful play and will miss them profoundly. I will be cheering them on from the audience at the Booth Theatre.”

Written by Taylor Mac, the play picks up where William Shakespeare left off with “Titus Andronicus.” It follows two very lowly servants — Lane and Nielsen — who are charged with cleaning up the bodies left by Titus in his blood-drenched quest for revenge.

Nielsen credits include a Tony Award nominated performance in 2013’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” while White earned a Tony for 2007’s “The Little Dog Laughed” and was nominated for another statue for 2015’s “Airline Highway.”

Martin won Tonys for 1992’s “My Favorite Year” and the 2013 revival of “Pippin.” She recently starred in the NBC sitcom “Great News.”