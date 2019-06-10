×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ali Stroker’s Tony Win Is a Huge Step for Performers With Disabilities

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ali Stroker accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, in New YorkThe 73rd Annual Tony Awards - Show, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutte

The 2019 Tony Awards made history when Ali Stroker won for featured actress in a musical, becoming the first actor who uses a wheelchair ever to score a trophy at the Tonys. But while the win was a landmark for actors with disabilities, it also pointed up how much work remains to done to make theater fully inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities, not only for audiences but for artists and crew members on stage and behind the scenes.

Most immediately, Stroker’s triumph at the ceremony felt to artists and advocates like a vital and still-too-rare example of representation.

“As a child I was told repeatedly that it would be nearly impossible to have a career in the arts,” said DJ Kurs, artistic director of Deaf West Theatre, the L.A.-based company whose revival of “Spring Awakening” provided Stroker with her Broadway debut. “A voice like Ali’s last night was unquestionably a huge moment in the development of the hopes and aspirations of thousands of children. In fact, I look forward to the moment when the Alis of the world are not regarded as trailblazers anymore.”

Related

“For us, for the performers-with-disabilities community, Ali’s win is huge, because we have faced for generations a historic lack of representation,” echoed actress and disability inclusion consultant Christine Bruno (“Public Servant”). “But we hope that this is not a one-off.”

Signs suggest that it might not be.

“I think there’s been an inflection point over the last couple of years, and we’ve seen more representation on Broadway and Off Broadway of actors with disabilities,” noted Gregg Mozgala (“Teenage Dick”), an actor with cerebral palsy and also the director of inclusion at Queens Theatre in New York City. In addition to Stroker’s performance as Ado Annie in “Oklahoma!,” he pointed to deaf actor Russell Harvard’s role in the just-closed Broadway revival of “King Lear” and to the Deaf West revival of “Spring Awakening” as two recent, high-profile examples.

Still, there’s further progress to be made. Some Tony viewers, for instance, noted on social media that at Radio City Music Hall, accommodations weren’t made for Stroker to move down the aisle and ascend to the stage to accept her award. Instead she entered from backstage.

“Broadway theaters [are] all made accessible to patrons, but the backstage areas are not,” Stroker said soon after her win on Tony night. “So I would ask theater owners and producers to really look into how they can begin to make the backstage accessible so that performers with disabilities can get around.”

But it’s not just issues of physical accessibility at play here. “Access doesn’t just mean structural access; it means programmatic and economic accessibility,” Mozgala said. “What is the responsibility of artists and institutions to make sure that when people go looking, they don’t say, ‘We couldn’t find anyone’? Who is welcoming and training the next generation of Ali Strokers, and how does the larger culture need to change?”

One in four people identify as a person with a disability, according to the CDC, and artists and advocates say that the ultimate goal is to see that fact reflected in the fabric of the entertainment industry at large — in front of the camera, on stage and behind the scenes.

“The last year or two has felt like a real sea change for us,” said Bruno. “There are definite things happening that show that the industry is starting to recognize that there is a lot of talent out there in the community, and that it just makes smart economic sense, too. Ali’s win feels like the manifestation of all the efforts that we’ve all been putting in for decades.”

 

More Legit

  • Ali Stroker accepts the award for

    Ali Stroker's Tony Win Is a Huge Step for Performers With Disabilities

    The 2019 Tony Awards made history when Ali Stroker won for featured actress in a musical, becoming the first actor who uses a wheelchair ever to score a trophy at the Tonys. But while the win was a landmark for actors with disabilities, it also pointed up how much work remains to done to make [...]

  • Schele Williams Signs With CAA

    Schele Williams, Director of 'Aida' Revival, Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Schele Williams, the director of the upcoming revival of Elton John and Tim Rice’s musical “Aida,” has signed with CAA, Variety has learned. She was the associate director of “Motown: The Musical,” and re-conceived and directed the recent national tour of the show. She was also the associate director of “Porgy and Bess’ on its [...]

  • Billy Porter73rd Annual Tony Awards, Show,

    Tony Awards: Billy Porter's Jaw-Dropping Commercial Break Performance Wasn't Planned

    The Tony Awards may be a night of competition, but once their respective afterparties have ended, the cast and crew of every Broadway show end up in the same place: publicity firm DKC/O&M’s party at the Carlyle Hotel. On Sunday night (and well into Monday morning), stars ranging from Laurie Metcalf to Billy Porter put [...]

  • Christopher Jackson, Anthony Ramos and James

    Tony Awards: What You Didn't See on TV

    The Tony Awards celebrated the best of Broadway during a ceremony that was packed with music, dance and celebrations of the theater world’s diversity with calls for even more diversity, too. But there was a lot going on that the cameras didn’t catch before, during and after the big show. Here are some of the [...]

  • Tony Awards 2019: Snubs and Surprises

    Tony Awards: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    The biggest surprise at this year’s Tony Awards was that there weren’t any surprises. Whereas last year threw some curveballs our way, this year the final tally matched up precisely with the predictions made by Variety (and a lot of other outlets, too). That gave everyone on Broadway plenty to celebrate, from the first win [...]

  • Bryan Cranston Blasts Trump: 'Media Is

    Bryan Cranston Calls Out Trump at Tony Awards: 'Media Is Not the Enemy'

    Bryan Cranston took a moment to get political during Sunday night’s Tony Awards, blasting the president’s stance on the state of journalism. “The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people,” Cranston said, referencing Donald Trump’s frequent tweets about “fake news” and “corrupt media.” Cranston, who won a [...]

  • rachel-chavkin-tonys

    Tony Winner Rachel Chavkin Says Broadway Needs More Women Directors

    “Hadestown” director Rachel Chavkin, who won her first Tony Award on Sunday night, used her acceptance speech to make a call for greater diversity and representation on Broadway. “I wish I wasn’t the only woman directing a musical on Broadway this season. There are so many women who are ready to go,” Chavkin said on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad