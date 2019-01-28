Alanis Morissette Musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Heading to Broadway This Fall

There’s some new information you oughta know regarding Alanis Morissette’s acclaimed musical “Jagged Little Pill.”

The new musical, inspired by Morissette’s seminal album of the same name, is set to open on Broadway this fall, following a highly successful world premiere at Boston’s American Repertory Theater last summer. After premiering on May 5, the musical ran for 79 sold-out performances, becoming the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater’s history.

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,” Morissette said. “It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward.”

Directed by Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill” follows the seemingly perfect Healy family as they are forced to choose between their manufactured suburban image and the painful truths lurking just beneath the surface. The musical also features hit songs such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic” as well as several songs newly written for the stage.

Additionally, Atlantic Records — which is on a hot Broadway streak with soundtrack albums for “Hamilton,” “The Greatest Showman” and more — is partnering with “Jagged Little Pill” for the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the production to the label’s roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and casts.

The dates, theater and casting will be announced at a later date.