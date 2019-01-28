×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alanis Morissette Musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Heading to Broadway This Fall

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jagged Little Pill review
CREDIT: Evgenia Eliseeva

There’s some new information you oughta know regarding Alanis Morissette’s acclaimed musical “Jagged Little Pill.”

The new musical, inspired by Morissette’s seminal album of the same name, is set to open on Broadway this fall, following a highly successful world premiere at Boston’s American Repertory Theater last summer. After premiering on May 5, the musical ran for 79 sold-out performances, becoming the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater’s history.

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,” Morissette said. “It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward.”

Directed by Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill” follows the seemingly perfect Healy family as they are forced to choose between their manufactured suburban image and the painful truths lurking just beneath the surface. The musical also features hit songs such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic” as well as several songs newly written for the stage.

Additionally, Atlantic Records — which is on a hot Broadway streak with soundtrack albums for “Hamilton,” “The Greatest Showman” and more — is partnering with “Jagged Little Pill” for the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the production to the label’s roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and casts.

The dates, theater and casting will be announced at a later date.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Music

  • Jagged Little Pill review

    Alanis Morissette Musical 'Jagged Little Pill' Heading to Broadway This Fall

    There’s some new information you oughta know regarding Alanis Morissette’s acclaimed musical “Jagged Little Pill.” The new musical, inspired by Morissette’s seminal album of the same name, is set to open on Broadway this fall, following a highly successful world premiere at Boston’s American Repertory Theater last summer. After premiering on May 5, the musical ran for 79 [...]

  • 'David Crosby: Remember My Name' Documentary

    'David Crosby: Remember My Name' Documentary Sells to Sony Classics

    Sony Pictures Classics has bought the North American rights to the documentary “David Crosby: Remember My Name” in a deal in the low seven figures. The film, which premiered on Jan. 26 at the Sundance Film Festival, is produced by Cameron Crowe and directed by A.J. Eaton in his feature directing debut. It includes interviews [...]

  • John Mayer

    John Mayer Reveals Summer Solo Tour Dates

    John Mayer will embark on a 27-date North American tour this summer, the musician announced Sunday. His solo tour will follow a 19-date run with the Dead & Company, going from late May to early July. After a two week break, Mayer will go back on the road playing his own tunes, beginning July 19 [...]

  • RENT: Brennin Hunt in RENT airing

    'Rent' Star Brennin Hunt: 'Maybe My Foot Broke for a Reason'

    Brennin Hunt has had a whirlwind weekend. Hunt was set to play musician Roger Davis on Sunday in Fox’s live version of “Rent” — a role that he says “feels like home to me” because he, too, is a singer-songwriter and he knows what it feels like to try to write a powerful song. But [...]

  • Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott to

    Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott to Headline 2019 Rolling Loud Festival

    Cardi B, Travis Scott and Migos have been announced as the top headliners for the Rolling Loud Festival, taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium festival grounds in Miami Gardens, Fla., on May 10-12. Kid Cudi and Lil Wayne are also among the top-billed artists for the three-day music festival’s fifth anniversary celebration. Cardi B and [...]

  • Clarence Avant to Be Honored at

    Clarence Avant to Be Honored at Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

    The Recording Academy and Clive Davis today announced that industry veteran and urban music pioneer Clarence Avant will be honored at Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala, taking place at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 9, the night before the 61 st annual Grammy Awards. At the ceremony, Avant will be recognized as the 2019 Grammy Salute [...]

  • Republic Records Promotes Tim Hrycyshyn to VP of Digital

    Republic Records Promotes Tim Hrycyshyn to VP of Digital Marketing

    Republic Records has promoted Tim Hrycyshyn to vice president of digital marketing, it was announced today by Kevin Lipson, the company’s executive VP of commerce, streaming & digital strategy. “Tim’s approach to digital marketing is nothing short of innovative,” Lipsons said. “He leverages a rich sense of personal creativity and extensive relationships to create headline-worthy campaigns. It’s always [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad