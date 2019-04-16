×

Alan Wasser, Tony-Winning Broadway General Manager, Dies at 70

Alan Wasser
CREDIT: Marco Sagliocco/REX/Shutterstock

Alan Wasser, a veteran Broadway general manager who received an honorary Tony Award, died from complications from Parkinson’s disease in New York on Sunday. He was 70.

Wasser founded Alan Wasser Associates and general managed “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Miss Saigon,” three of the most successful productions of all time. He and his frequent collaborator, Cameron Mackintosh, who produced all three musicals and their tours, helped revolutionize Broadway show production.

“Alan’s contribution to the rebirth of the American musical theater in the 1980s and 1990s was enormous, helping turn it into a hugely successful industry where before there had only been occasional big hits. Through Alan’s organizational efforts and inspiration, he brought to my attention numerous exciting new talents who had not yet worked on Broadway. Through their tremendous efforts these huge shows crisscrossed America on a similar scale to their original Broadway splendour – something that had not happened before on this scale. Alan was also the nicest and fairest man you could ever work with. We all adored him and will carry his memory forever,” said Mackintosh.

The production company also worked on Mackintosh’s “Five Guys Named Moe,” “Swan Lake,” “Putting It Together,” “Martin Guerre” and “Oklahoma!,” in addition to “Seussical,” “Sweet Smell of Success” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

Wasser earned his honorary Tony in 2017 after a Broadway career of 50 years. He also founded Foresight Theatrical, a leading management company and served as a member of The Broadway League and Playwrights Horizons.

