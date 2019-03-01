×
Sting, Leguizamo Tuners on Ahmanson’s 2019-20 Slate

Sting’s “The Last Ship,” John Leguizamo’s “Latin History for Morons” and Mike Birbiglia’s one-man show “The New One” are among shows on the Ahmanson’s 2019-20 season, which brings “The Book of Mormon” back to Los Angeles.

The Center Theater Group announced six of the seven productions for the 53rd season.

“Latin History for Morons,” a one-man play written and performed by Leguizamo, will run from Sept. 5 to Oct. 20. Inspired by the lack of Latinos in his son’s American history books, the Tony winner will break down 3,000 years of Latino history into a 95-minute show in order to find a hero for his son’s school project.

Birbiglia’s one-man comedy, “The New One,” will follow from Oct. 23 to Nov. 24. Adding to his successful streak of solo comedies, the storyteller will share hilarious and poignant observations from learning how to be a parent after the birth of his daughter.

Legendary choreographer Matthew Bourne will bring back his production of “Swan Lake” from Dec. 3 to Jan. 5. In his groundbreaking version of the iconic ballet, Bourne replaced the traditionally female dance corps with a male ensemble, which helped make him one of the U.K.’s most successful directors.

“Police” frontman Sting star in his personal musical, “The Last Ship,” will run from Jan. 14 to Feb. 16. Based on his childhood in Wallsend, England, the show features popular songs “Island of Souls,” “All This Time” and “When We Dance.”

Making its Ahmanson debut, “The Book of Mormon” will begin performances on Feb. 18 until March 29, 2020. Written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, the musical comedy pokes fun at the beliefs of two Mormon missionaries, and has taken home nine Tonys, including best musical in 2011.

The 2018 Tony-winning revival of “Once on This Island” will run from April 7 to May 10, 2020. The new production of the one-act musical is directed by Michael Arden and choreographed by Camille A. Brown.

A seventh production will be announced at a later date, and the previously announced “Torch Song” will not be a part of the season.

