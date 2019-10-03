×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How London Transfer ‘The Inheritance’ Found Its Way Home to Broadway

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Inheritance Play
CREDIT: Marc Brenner for Variety

There’s one scene in “The Inheritance,” the upcoming two-part epic that took London by storm, that will benefit from the show’s transfer to Broadway. It’s a long dinner sequence that unfolds at Peter Luger, the venerable Brooklyn restaurant that’s known for its dry-aged beef and heart attack-inducing portions. 

“I expect people in the New York audience to let out a little moan of envy and recognition because they know it’s the greatest steak house in the world,” says John Benjamin Hickey, a co-star in both the U.K. and upcoming New York productions.

But the cast and crew believe that the play will resonate with more than just foodies when it touches down on the Great White Way. Though it found critical and commercial success in London, “The Inheritance” is a very New York story. It centers on a group of gay Manhattanites who are primarily in their 20s and 30s, charting their professional triumphs and setbacks as well as their tangled romantic lives.

But it’s concerned with more than those interpersonal dramas. It’s also intended to spark a larger conversation about what a younger generation owes to the gay rights activists who came before them — the men who endured the worst of the AIDS crisis. It’s a virus that knows no borders, of course, but also one that disproportionately impacted the five boroughs. To date, more than 100,000 New Yorkers have died from AIDS-related causes, and the city was harder hit by the disease than anywhere else in the U.S.

“New York felt like it was ground zero of the epidemic,” says “Inheritance” playwright Matthew Lopez. “I’ve always said that New York City is both the most alive city and also the most expensive graveyard in the world. There are so many ghosts here.” 

Hickey and Lopez sat down with Variety in a Times Square studio during a break from rehearsals for the show, which began previews in September and officially opens Nov. 17. Both are New Yorkers, but like many of the characters in the play, they hail from different generations of gay Americans. Lopez is 42 and Hickey is 56, and though just 14 years separate them, they say their experiences of the AIDS crisis were markedly different. 

Lopez was a teenager growing up in the Florida Panhandle during the darkest days of the epidemic. He heard reports about relatives who were in New York, whereas Hickey, a prolific theater actor at the time, was working in the city as the death toll rose. “My 20-something friends are living a life that we never even dreamed possible, and I’m talking about a life on [anti-HIV medication] PrEP and all of the things that come with that,” Hickey says. “You look at that generation and think maybe they don’t know exactly what they missed — and there’s great sadness attached to that, and that’s what this play expressly is about.”

Lopez found the inspiration for the story in the most unlikely of places, E.M. Forster’s “Howards End.” “The Inheritance” reconfigures elements of the plot of that incisive portrait of class relations in Edwardian Britain, transporting it across the Atlantic and through the decades. As with the book, much of the drama hinges on a beloved summer home that’s willed to a family friend, and the complications that arise from the bequest. Sometimes the allusions are specific, sometimes merely suggested. For instance, Hickey’s character Henry Wilcox carries the same name as he did in Forster’s novel. However, instead of being a capitalist who made a fortune in the Colonies, he’s being reconceived as a real estate developer — a very Manhattan form of robber baron. 

Strangely, though Lopez makes no secret of his debt to “Howards End,” much of the pre-release buzz on “The Inheritance” has drawn comparisons to another towering piece of art, Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America.” For his part, Lopez rejects the association, believing the comparison has more to do with the play’s six-hour-plus run time than with its substance. 

“Anybody who chases after ‘Angels in America’ is on a fool’s errand,” says Lopez. “I didn’t have very grand ambitions for this play. I thought it was a very simple project. I didn’t realize how much I wanted to say. Gradually, it started to be suggested that maybe I was writing something bigger than just a two-hour, two-act play.” 

More Legit

  • Inheritance Play

    How London Transfer 'The Inheritance' Found Its Way Home to Broadway

    There’s one scene in “The Inheritance,” the upcoming two-part epic that took London by storm, that will benefit from the show’s transfer to Broadway. It’s a long dinner sequence that unfolds at Peter Luger, the venerable Brooklyn restaurant that’s known for its dry-aged beef and heart attack-inducing portions.  “I expect people in the New York [...]

  • Freestyle Love Supreme review

    Broadway Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Freestyle Love Supreme'

    The M.O. at Broadway’s “Freestyle Love Supreme” may be the same as at any improv show — working from suggestions shouted out from the audience — but the members of this eponymous hip-hop ensemble up the ante by taking those audience cues and elevating them with rapid-fire raps, peppered with spoken-word riffs and wrapped in [...]

  • Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

    Broadway Fall Preview: The New Shows on the Great White Way

    The new Broadway season features revivals, jukebox musicals, adaptations and transfers from Off Broadway. Yet while the game is the same, the rules are changing; many incoming shows are seeking younger, more diverse audiences or breaking new ground, building on the success of last season’s unorthodox shows including “Choir Boy,” “What the Constitution Means to [...]

  • Aaron Tveit

    Aaron Tveit on How 'Moulin Rouge!' Brought Him Back to Broadway

    As a college student, Aaron Tveit camped outside the stage door of his favorite Broadway musicals like any other fan. When he saw 2002’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” he stuck around with the crowds to ask Sutton Foster for an autograph. “And I remember being struck that all these people were going crazy for her,” Tveit [...]

  • The Great Society review

    Broadway Review: 'The Great Society' Starring Brian Cox

    Raise your hand if you know who Wilbur Mills was. Extra points if you can name the state he represented in Congress or the stripper in the sex scandal that would force his reluctant retirement. But even if you happen to be conversant with all this stuff, chances are you will lose sight of the [...]

  • Eileen Atkins Jonathan Pryce

    Listen: The Broadway Coups and Controversies of Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins

    Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins are two of Britain’s acting greats. Their long careers across stage, film and TV have given them plenty of showbiz stories to tell — and they share a few of them on the latest episode of Variety‘s theater podcast, Stagecraft. Listen to this week’s podcast below: Pryce (“The Two Popes,” [...]

  • Kieran-Culkin Kenneth Lonergan

    Kenneth Lonergan on What It's Like to Know Kieran Culkin

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Kenneth Lonergan to write a tribute to Kieran Culkin, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. For the full list, click here. It’s hard to write about Kieran in this context because I genuinely love and admire him, and genuinely find him aggravating. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad