×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hot Shows and Viral Campaigns Put a New Spin on Broadway Cast Albums

By

A.D.'s Most Recent Stories

View All
Jagged Little Pill Broadway
CREDIT: Courtesy of Evgenia Eliseeva

Mixtapes, YouTube videos, dedicated playlists, ancillary products, viral marketing, epic chart stays. These are buzzwords you expect to hear from a record label discussing Cardi B or Beyoncé. Instead, this is the new world of a very old staple, the Broadway original-cast recording.

Robust stats tell the tale: Atlantic’s “Hamilton” album beat the record held by Adele’s “21” for longest stay in the sales top 40, with an awareness assist from auxiliary releases like “The Hamilton Mixtape” (featuring the Roots and Chance the Rapper) and monthly online Hamildrops, of show-related content. Atlantic’s “Dear Evan Hansen” had the highest chart debut for a cast album since “Camelot” in 1961 and proved popular among young people who haven’t attended the show.

The indie Ghostlight label issued an album of Joe Iconis’ “Be More Chill” score when the show was still launching in New Jersey, and racked up 200 million streams, a number so powerful that Off Broadway and eventually Broadway producers took notice. Those bigger productions helped add another 100 million-plus streams to the album’s total. Ghostlight co-founder Kurt Deutsch says “Rent,” which “broke around the same time as the internet and Amazon,” was Broadway’s first viral touch point. Ghostlight rewarded “Be More Chill” fans with videos of Iconis’ new wave-y stage songs. “If the story moves them emotionally,” says Deutsch, “they’ll watch our YouTube videos and listen to the music over and over.”

Related

With stories like these, it’s no wonder Decca Broadway, the label behind the first-ever cast album, 1943’s “Oklahoma!,” has just been relaunched. Dickon Stainer, Universal Classics’ president-CEO, looks at the imprint as an opportunity to market its past and future. “When we knew we were going to release the cast album for the ‘Oklahoma!’ revival, we wanted to emphasize the connection to our legacy.”

Says Atlantic A&R head Pete Ganbarg, responsible for bringing “Hamilton” and the upcoming “Jagged Little Pill” to the label: “It’s popular music, always was. As a kid growing up, my family listened to ‘A Chorus Line’ on car trips, singing ‘One.’” Atlantic used digital-streaming platforms and playlists to market “Hamilton” — concepts that will come into play again for the impending Alanis Morissette-based musical. “Once an audience is onto something special,” Ganbarg notes, “we make sure people know they can consume it however they like.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Music

  • Jagged Little Pill Broadway

    Hot Shows and Viral Campaigns Put a New Spin on Broadway Cast Albums

    Mixtapes, YouTube videos, dedicated playlists, ancillary products, viral marketing, epic chart stays. These are buzzwords you expect to hear from a record label discussing Cardi B or Beyoncé. Instead, this is the new world of a very old staple, the Broadway original-cast recording. Robust stats tell the tale: Atlantic’s “Hamilton” album beat the record held by Adele’s [...]

  • Santino Fontana Tootsie Broadway Illustration

    'Tootsie' Star Santino Fontana on the Challenges of His Tony-Nominated Dual Role

    Santino Fontana is doing double duty on Broadway this year. The “Tootsie” star scored his second Tony Award nomination this month for his hilarious portrayal of struggling actor Michael Dorsey and Dorothy Michaels, the female persona that Dorsey assumes to win a role in a play. The musical, based on the 1982 comedy starring Dustin [...]

  • Kanye West Slams Liberals for ‘Bullying’

    Kanye West Slams Liberals for ‘Bullying’ Trump Supporters in David Letterman Interview

    The Daily Beast today published a preview of David Letterman’s interview with Kanye West — which addresses music, fashion, West’s late mother and of course his much-criticized support of President Trump — on his Netflix show, which begins streaming next Friday, May 31. The article praises the hour-long session as “not only one of the [...]

  • Richard AshcroftThe Ivors, London, UK -

    Richard Ashcroft Talks About ‘Emotional’ Legal Battle Over ‘Bittersweet Symphony’

    On Thursday, nearly 22 years after the Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” was released, singer Richard Ashcroft announced that the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards assigned to him the songwriter royalties and rights from the song, which samples one of their compositions, and removed their writing credits. The songwriting royalties and rights had been assigned [...]

  • Flying Lotus Flamagra

    Album Review: Flying Lotus’ ‘Flamagra’

    Veteran DJ/producer/artist/rapper Flying Lotus operates in a sort of netherworld between electronic, hip-hop, jazz and funk, without being particularly anchored in any earthly genre. He’s signed to the electronic label Warp, is the nephew of jazz great Alice Coltrane and the grandson of Marilyn MacLeod (cowriter of Diana Ross’ hit “Love Hangover”), and has worked [...]

  • Singer Adam Levine performs with Maroon

    Adam Levine Leaves 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

    After 16 seasons on “The Voice,” Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will not be returning to a coach’s chair when the NBC singing competition series begins its 17th edition in the fall. Levine has been a coach on the show since its inception in 2011. He will be replaced next season by Gwen Stefani. “Voice” [...]

  • Snapchat

    Snap in Talks to License Music to Let Snapchat Users Embed Songs in Posts

    Snap wants to up Snapchat’s music game. The company has been in negotiations with music companies including the big three — Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group — to license song catalogs for the Snapchat app, according to two industry sources familiar with the talks, confirming a Wall Street Journal report. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad